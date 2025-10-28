You are here

UAE pledges $6bn in new tourism investment mapping with Africa 

UAE pledges $6bn in new tourism investment mapping with Africa 
The UAE–Africa Tourism Investment Summit 2025 began in Dubai on Oct. 27. WAM
Updated 28 October 2025
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
UAE pledges $6bn in new tourism investment mapping with Africa 

UAE pledges $6bn in new tourism investment mapping with Africa 
Updated 28 October 2025
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
JEDDAH: A new $6 billion investment mapping intiative was unveiled at the UAE–Africa Tourism Investment Summit 2025, signaling a push to strengthen tourism, infrastructure, and connectivity links across the continent. 

Announced during a high-level ministerial roundtable in Dubai, it is expected to generate around 70,000 jobs across multiple African countries, according to UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism Abdulla bin Touq Al-Marri, the Emirates News Agency, also known as WAM, reported. 

The plan positions tourism as a central pillar for sustainable development and economic diversification, underscoring the UAE’s growing role as a key investor and strategic partner in Africa. 

Al-Marri said that the UAE and Africa stand at a pivotal moment in developing a resilient and sustainable tourism sector. 

He added: “This milestone is marked by the launch of a new investment mapping featuring diverse tourism projects in the fields of aviation, logistics services, infrastructure, and the digital sector, with an estimated total value of approximately $6 billion and the potential to generate 70,000 job opportunities in various countries of the African continent.” 

Between 2019 and 2023, UAE investments in Africa exceeded $110 billion, ranking the Gulf nation as the fourth-largest investor globally on the continent, after the US, China, and the EU. 

Over $70 billion of that capital has gone into green and renewable energy projects, highlighting the UAE’s focus on sustainable growth. 

Al-Marri noted that tourism ranks among the top five Emirati investment sectors in Africa, alongside energy, infrastructure, logistics, and real estate. 

The new round of projects announced at the summit marks an expansion of this strategy, building on the UAE’s ambitions to align investment with climate goals and sustainable tourism development. 

The summit, which began in Dubai on Oct. 27 under the theme “Building Bridges for Sustainable Growth,” is organized by The Bench as part of the Future Hospitality Summit 2025. 

The summit coincided with remarks from Secretary-General Elect of the UN World Tourism Organization for the 2026–2029 term, Shaikha Nasser Al-Nowais, who revealed that the global tourism and travel sector contributed $10.9 trillion to the world’s gross domestic product in 2024, accounting for 10 percent of the global economy. 

Speaking to WAM on the sidelines of the summit, she said this contribution is expected to rise to $11.7 trillion in 2025, marking a 6.7 percent increase over 2024 and a 13 percent growth compared with 2019 levels. 
 
Al-Nowais noted that while the sector’s recovery continues to outpace global growth, it faces mounting challenges from climate change, rapid technological shifts, and geopolitical tensions — areas that require innovation and cross-regional collaboration to address. 
 
Nigeria’s Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, stated that tourism cooperation between the UAE and Nigeria offers a promising avenue for mutual benefits. 

She highlighted some strategic projects for collaboration with the UAE and Emirati investors. 

On the domestic front, Al-Marri said tourism investments in the UAE reached 28.8 billion dirhams ($7.78 billion) in 2023, rose to 32.2 billion dirhams in 2024, and are expected to reach 35.2 billion dirhams in 2025, “reflecting the country’s ongoing efforts to provide exceptional investment opportunities,” WAM added. 

Topics: UAE Investment UAE-Africa UAE–Africa Tourism Investment Summit 2025

Saudi Arabia's non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 
Updated 8 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 
Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 
Updated 8 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s non-oil economy accelerated in October, with the Purchasing Managers’ Index climbing to 60.2, its second-highest level in more than a decade, signaling strong business growth momentum. 

The latest survey by Riyad Bank and S&P Global showed a sharp improvement in operating conditions across the Kingdom’s private sector, underpinned by solid demand, rising employment, and robust output growth.  

The October reading, up from 57.8 in September, highlights the sustained momentum of the non-oil economy as Vision 2030 reforms continue to drive diversification away from crude revenues. 

Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative in October, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim said the Kingdom’s gross domestic product is expected to expand by 5.1 percent in 2025, supported by continued growth in non-oil activities. 

Commenting on the latest report, Naif Al-Ghaith, chief economist at Riyad Bank, said: “Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector recorded a solid improvement in business conditions in October, with the PMI rising to 60.2, marking one of the strongest readings in over a decade.”  

He added: “The acceleration was driven by broad-based gains in output, new orders, and employment, reflecting sustained demand momentum and continued strength in the non-oil economy.”  

Al-Ghaith noted that the latest survey results also indicate a strong start to the final quarter of the year, supported by both domestic and external demand. 

According to the report, the pace of growth in new orders received by non-oil companies accelerated for the third consecutive month in October, with 48 percent of surveyed firms reporting higher sales. 

Participating companies attributed the sales growth to improving economic conditions, a growing client base, and increased foreign investment. 

Output and employment also expanded sharply during the month, with job creation rising at the fastest pace in nearly 16 years.

Al-Ghaith said the persistent rise in new export orders highlights the growing competitiveness of Saudi firms and the progress achieved under ongoing diversification initiatives. 

“The rise in demand encouraged firms to expand production and workforce capacity at the fastest rate since 2009, as businesses expanded capacity to meet new workloads. Purchasing activity and inventories also increased, while suppliers’ delivery times continued to improve, reflecting efficient coordination and resilient supply chains,” he added.  

October data indicated a sharp rise in input costs for non-oil firms, driven mainly by wage increases from salary revisions and bonuses. 

On the outlook, companies remained optimistic, citing strong market demand, ongoing project work, and government investment initiatives. 

“Optimism is underpinned by solid domestic demand and the momentum of ongoing projects. Although some concerns persist around costs and competition, sentiment overall remains strongly positive, reflecting confidence in the economy’s continued expansion and the strength of the non-oil private sector,” concluded Al-Ghaith.  

Topics: Saudi PMI non-oil economy manufacturing

