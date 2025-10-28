Snap Inc. opens office in Qatar

DUBAI: Snap Inc. has opened a new office in Qatar located in Doha’s Msheireb district.

The opening was attended by Snap Inc. founder and CEO Evan Spiegel, and Sheikh Jassim bin Mansour bin Jabor Al-Thani, director of Qatar’s Government Communications Office, among others.

The expansion underscores Snap’s “long-term investment in the region’s digital economy” and aims to advance Qatar’s digital transformation and creator ecosystem, according to a company statement.

It “represents an important step in strengthening our strategic partnership, which began three years ago and has already achieved significant milestones, particularly in development, training, and support for the creative industry,” Al-Thani said.

Earlier this year, the company signed a memorandum of understanding with Qatar’s GCO to launch the first-ever AR Academy in the Middle East and North Africa region. The groundwork has been laid for the initiative, which will soon open to young aspiring creators across the region.

“With this new office, we’re deepening our roots in a market that celebrates creativity and culture, and reaffirming our commitment to empowering creators, partners, and businesses to unlock new opportunities within Qatar’s rapidly evolving digital ecosystem,” said Hussein Freijeh, vice president of Snap Inc. in MENA.

The Gulf region is among the most technologically advanced regions in the world, with users opening Snapchat more than 45 times a day on average and around 85 percent engaging daily with AR experiences, according to Snap Inc.