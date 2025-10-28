You are here

FII9: Standard Chartered 'very optimistic' about Saudi Arabia amid investment boom — CEO

FII9: Standard Chartered ‘very optimistic’ about Saudi Arabia amid investment boom — CEO
Standard Chartered CEO Bill Winters. Screenshot
Updated 29 October 2025
Asharq Bloomberg
FII9: Standard Chartered ‘very optimistic’ about Saudi Arabia amid investment boom — CEO

FII9: Standard Chartered ‘very optimistic’ about Saudi Arabia amid investment boom — CEO
Updated 29 October 2025
Asharq Bloomberg
RIYADH: London-based Standard Chartered bank is ramping up operations in Saudi Arabia as it seeks to capture opportunities from the Kingdom’s rapid economic transformation, according to Group CEO Bill Winters. 

Speaking to Asharq Bloomberg on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, Winters said the lender believes Saudi Arabia is going through a “fundamental investment boom” amid rapid economic change.

Winters’ comments underscore the key role international banks are playing in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, a strategic framework to diversify the economy away from oil dependence. 

“We’re very optimistic about Saudi,” Winters said. “We opened up a full bank ... have a full banking license in Saudi going back about five years, which we’re fully ramping up as we speak — building quite substantially in the Kingdom,” he said. 

The CEO added: “We’re quite fortunate in terms of timing that we were granted this license at a time when Saudi is going through such a fundamental investment boom and transformation.” 

Winters emphasized that the bank aims to act as a bridge between international investors and Saudi companies expanding abroad, while also supporting the country’s evolving capital markets. 

“We’re in a position to bring international investors to Saudi to represent and to finance and provide services to Saudi companies going abroad, supporting trade flows in the region,” he said. 

Winters added: “We’re a leading issuer in the debt capital markets across the region and within the Kingdom, absolutely. The Kingdom has reformed tremendously. The financial markets are evolving quickly.” 

The executive noted that the key challenge now is ensuring that sufficient funding — domestic and foreign — reaches Saudi Arabia’s ambitious development pipeline. 

“The key now is to make sure that there’s enough money, either in the Kingdom, or coming from outside,” Winters said. “We have our own balance sheet, which we bring to bear in the Kingdom. We have very substantial exposures in the Kingdom.” 

A key part of their strategy involves originating credit for major infrastructure projects, which are then channeled to non-bank investors such as private credit funds, insurance companies, and pension funds. 

Winters concluded by stressing that Saudi Arabia’s growth ambitions can be met if the right capital connections continue to form. 

“There’s enough money in the world to fund the growth aspirations of Saudi,” he said. “What we need to do is connect it with the project, which is happening — but there’s no fast-growing major economy in the world that relies extraordinarily on banks.” 

Topics: FII9 Standard Chartered

Updated 8 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 
Saudi Arabia's non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 
Updated 8 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s non-oil economy accelerated in October, with the Purchasing Managers’ Index climbing to 60.2, its second-highest level in more than a decade, signaling strong business growth momentum. 

The latest survey by Riyad Bank and S&P Global showed a sharp improvement in operating conditions across the Kingdom’s private sector, underpinned by solid demand, rising employment, and robust output growth.  

The October reading, up from 57.8 in September, highlights the sustained momentum of the non-oil economy as Vision 2030 reforms continue to drive diversification away from crude revenues. 

Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative in October, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim said the Kingdom’s gross domestic product is expected to expand by 5.1 percent in 2025, supported by continued growth in non-oil activities. 

Commenting on the latest report, Naif Al-Ghaith, chief economist at Riyad Bank, said: “Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector recorded a solid improvement in business conditions in October, with the PMI rising to 60.2, marking one of the strongest readings in over a decade.”  

He added: “The acceleration was driven by broad-based gains in output, new orders, and employment, reflecting sustained demand momentum and continued strength in the non-oil economy.”  

Al-Ghaith noted that the latest survey results also indicate a strong start to the final quarter of the year, supported by both domestic and external demand. 

According to the report, the pace of growth in new orders received by non-oil companies accelerated for the third consecutive month in October, with 48 percent of surveyed firms reporting higher sales. 

Participating companies attributed the sales growth to improving economic conditions, a growing client base, and increased foreign investment. 

Output and employment also expanded sharply during the month, with job creation rising at the fastest pace in nearly 16 years.

Al-Ghaith said the persistent rise in new export orders highlights the growing competitiveness of Saudi firms and the progress achieved under ongoing diversification initiatives. 

“The rise in demand encouraged firms to expand production and workforce capacity at the fastest rate since 2009, as businesses expanded capacity to meet new workloads. Purchasing activity and inventories also increased, while suppliers’ delivery times continued to improve, reflecting efficient coordination and resilient supply chains,” he added.  

October data indicated a sharp rise in input costs for non-oil firms, driven mainly by wage increases from salary revisions and bonuses. 

On the outlook, companies remained optimistic, citing strong market demand, ongoing project work, and government investment initiatives. 

“Optimism is underpinned by solid domestic demand and the momentum of ongoing projects. Although some concerns persist around costs and competition, sentiment overall remains strongly positive, reflecting confidence in the economy’s continued expansion and the strength of the non-oil private sector,” concluded Al-Ghaith.  

Topics: Saudi PMI non-oil economy manufacturing

