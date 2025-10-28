You are here

  • Home
  • Gunmen kill two on coach in Syrian Druze-majority province

Gunmen kill two on coach in Syrian Druze-majority province

Gunmen kill two on coach in Syrian Druze-majority province
Gunmen killed at least two people when they opened fire on a coach along the road between Damascus and Druze-majority Sweida in southern Syria on Tuesday, state media reported, months after deadly sectarian clashes in the area. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5zzdd

Updated 28 October 2025
AFP
Follow

Gunmen kill two on coach in Syrian Druze-majority province

Gunmen kill two on coach in Syrian Druze-majority province
  • Local outlet Sweida 24 identified the victims as a woman and a young man.
  • The outlet said that the coach was on its way back from Damascus, “within the area where General Security checkpoints are deployed“
Updated 28 October 2025
AFP
Follow

DAMASCUS: Gunmen killed at least two people when they opened fire on a coach along the road between Damascus and Druze-majority Sweida in southern Syria on Tuesday, state media reported, months after deadly sectarian clashes in the area.
State news agency SANA reported that “a passenger coach... on the Damascus-Sweida road was fired upon by unidentified gunmen, killing two people and wounding others.”
Local outlet Sweida 24 identified the victims as a woman and a young man.
The outlet said that the coach was on its way back from Damascus, “within the area where General Security checkpoints are deployed.”
Sweida province witnessed a week of bloodshed that began on July 13 with clashes between Druze fighters and Sunni Bedouin but rapidly escalated, drawing in government forces, armed groups from other parts of Syria and Israeli intervention.
Syrian security forces have been deployed in and around Sweida province since a ceasefire ended the clashes, while Druze factions remained in control of the city of the same name.
A monitor alleged that all the coach passengers were reportedly Druze.
In September, the Syrian government announced a plan backed by Jordan and the United States to restore calm and to hold “those who attacked civilians” accountable, but the situation remains unstable.

Topics: Syria sweida

Related

Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani and US special envoy for Syria Tom Barrack.
Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia welcomes Syrian announcement of roadmap for restoring calm in Sweida province

Update Syria, Jordan, and US agree on roadmap for Sweida  video
Middle-East

Syria, Jordan, and US agree on roadmap for Sweida 

Sudan army-backed council to meet on US truce proposal: government source

Sudan army-backed council to meet on US truce proposal: government source
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Sudan army-backed council to meet on US truce proposal: government source

Sudan army-backed council to meet on US truce proposal: government source
  • Sudan’s army-backed security and defense council is set to meet Tuesday to consider a US-backed truce proposal, a government source told AFP
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP
PORT SUDAN: Sudan’s army-backed security and defense council is set to meet Tuesday to consider a US-backed truce proposal, a government source told AFP, just over a week after paramilitaries overran the key city of El-Fasher.
“The Security and Defense Council will hold a meeting today to discuss the US truce proposal,” the source said on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to brief the media.

Latest updates

Sudan army-backed council to meet on US truce proposal: government source

Sudan army-backed council to meet on US truce proposal: government source

Saudi Arabia, China explore joint investment opportunities in advanced industries

Saudi Arabia, China explore joint investment opportunities in advanced industries

Indian Sikh pilgrims enter Pakistan, first major crossing since May conflict

Indian Sikh pilgrims enter Pakistan, first major crossing since May conflict

Refad Real Estate Investment & Development launches Miraf District in Alkhobar

Refad Real Estate Investment & Development launches Miraf District in Alkhobar

Giordano celebrates 30 years of growth in Saudi Arabia

Giordano celebrates 30 years of growth in Saudi Arabia

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.