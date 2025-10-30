You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia and US strengthen strategic mining ties 

Saudi Arabia and US strengthen strategic mining ties 

Saudi Arabia and US strengthen strategic mining ties 
Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef and US Deputy Secretary of Energy James Danly. SPA
Short Url

https://arab.news/zbg46

Updated 30 October 2025
SPA
Follow

Saudi Arabia and US strengthen strategic mining ties 

Saudi Arabia and US strengthen strategic mining ties 
Updated 30 October 2025
SPA
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and the US reiterate deepening strategic cooperation in the mining and minerals sector, focusing on critical mineral supply chains, mineral processing, and advanced mining technologies. 

The outcome followed a bilateral meeting between Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef and US Deputy Secretary of Energy James Danly, held during the ninth Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The discussions built on the memorandum of cooperation signed in May between the Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources and the US Department of Energy.

Both sides emphasized the importance of supporting sustainable growth in the mining sector and addressing rising global demand for critical minerals.

The meeting reaffirmed the strong historical relations and strategic economic partnerships between the two countries, particularly in the mining industry. 

Alkhorayef and Danly discussed opportunities in mineral processing, rare earth elements, and mining technologies, while also calling for greater international collaboration in the sector.

They also highlighted the annual Future Minerals Forum hosted by Saudi Arabia as a key global platform for industry stakeholders to address challenges and promote innovative, sustainable solutions.

Alkhorayef invited Danly to attend the fifth edition of the Future Minerals Forum, scheduled to take place in Riyadh from Jan. 13 to 15, 2026

Topics: FII9 Mining Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef US Deputy Secretary of Energy James Danly

Related

Syria nets $28bn in investments this year, president tells FII
Middle-East

Syria nets $28bn in investments this year, president tells FII

Saudi Arabia aims to double tourism’s GDP share to 10% by 2030
Business & Economy

Saudi Arabia aims to double tourism’s GDP share to 10% by 2030

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 
Updated 8 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 
Updated 8 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s non-oil economy accelerated in October, with the Purchasing Managers’ Index climbing to 60.2, its second-highest level in more than a decade, signaling strong business growth momentum. 

The latest survey by Riyad Bank and S&P Global showed a sharp improvement in operating conditions across the Kingdom’s private sector, underpinned by solid demand, rising employment, and robust output growth.  

The October reading, up from 57.8 in September, highlights the sustained momentum of the non-oil economy as Vision 2030 reforms continue to drive diversification away from crude revenues. 

Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative in October, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim said the Kingdom’s gross domestic product is expected to expand by 5.1 percent in 2025, supported by continued growth in non-oil activities. 

Commenting on the latest report, Naif Al-Ghaith, chief economist at Riyad Bank, said: “Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector recorded a solid improvement in business conditions in October, with the PMI rising to 60.2, marking one of the strongest readings in over a decade.”  

He added: “The acceleration was driven by broad-based gains in output, new orders, and employment, reflecting sustained demand momentum and continued strength in the non-oil economy.”  

Al-Ghaith noted that the latest survey results also indicate a strong start to the final quarter of the year, supported by both domestic and external demand. 

According to the report, the pace of growth in new orders received by non-oil companies accelerated for the third consecutive month in October, with 48 percent of surveyed firms reporting higher sales. 

Participating companies attributed the sales growth to improving economic conditions, a growing client base, and increased foreign investment. 

Output and employment also expanded sharply during the month, with job creation rising at the fastest pace in nearly 16 years.

Al-Ghaith said the persistent rise in new export orders highlights the growing competitiveness of Saudi firms and the progress achieved under ongoing diversification initiatives. 

“The rise in demand encouraged firms to expand production and workforce capacity at the fastest rate since 2009, as businesses expanded capacity to meet new workloads. Purchasing activity and inventories also increased, while suppliers’ delivery times continued to improve, reflecting efficient coordination and resilient supply chains,” he added.  

October data indicated a sharp rise in input costs for non-oil firms, driven mainly by wage increases from salary revisions and bonuses. 

On the outlook, companies remained optimistic, citing strong market demand, ongoing project work, and government investment initiatives. 

“Optimism is underpinned by solid domestic demand and the momentum of ongoing projects. Although some concerns persist around costs and competition, sentiment overall remains strongly positive, reflecting confidence in the economy’s continued expansion and the strength of the non-oil private sector,” concluded Al-Ghaith.  

Topics: Saudi PMI non-oil economy manufacturing

Related

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil growth hits 6-month high as PMI climbs to 57.8 
Business & Economy

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil growth hits 6-month high as PMI climbs to 57.8 

Saudi non-oil sector activity accelerates as PMI climbs to 56.4 
Business & Economy

Saudi non-oil sector activity accelerates as PMI climbs to 56.4 

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 

‘Battle of the Sexes’ pits Aryna Sabalenka against Nick Kyrgios

‘Battle of the Sexes’ pits Aryna Sabalenka against Nick Kyrgios

EU in last-minute talks to set new climate goal for COP30

EU in last-minute talks to set new climate goal for COP30

Seoul: North Korea fired artillery rockets during Hegseth’s DMZ visit

Seoul: North Korea fired artillery rockets during Hegseth’s DMZ visit

Jonathan Bailey named People magazine’s 2025 Sexiest Man Alive

Jonathan Bailey named People magazine’s 2025 Sexiest Man Alive

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.