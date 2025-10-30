Saudi Arabia and US strengthen strategic mining ties 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and the US reiterate deepening strategic cooperation in the mining and minerals sector, focusing on critical mineral supply chains, mineral processing, and advanced mining technologies.

The outcome followed a bilateral meeting between Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef and US Deputy Secretary of Energy James Danly, held during the ninth Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The discussions built on the memorandum of cooperation signed in May between the Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources and the US Department of Energy.

Both sides emphasized the importance of supporting sustainable growth in the mining sector and addressing rising global demand for critical minerals.

The meeting reaffirmed the strong historical relations and strategic economic partnerships between the two countries, particularly in the mining industry.

Alkhorayef and Danly discussed opportunities in mineral processing, rare earth elements, and mining technologies, while also calling for greater international collaboration in the sector.

They also highlighted the annual Future Minerals Forum hosted by Saudi Arabia as a key global platform for industry stakeholders to address challenges and promote innovative, sustainable solutions.

Alkhorayef invited Danly to attend the fifth edition of the Future Minerals Forum, scheduled to take place in Riyadh from Jan. 13 to 15, 2026