Macron calls on Israel, Iran and Hezbollah to prevent Lebanon being embroiled in conflict

LONDON: Emmanuel Macron on Thursday called on Israel and Iran not to embroil Lebanon in the conflict sweeping the Middle East.

The French president made his plea as panic swept through Beirut after Israel ordered residents to evacuate the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital and three villages in Lebanon’s eastern Bekaa region.

Macron said he had drawn up a plan to end hostilities between Israel and the Iran-backed Lebanese militia Hezbollah, which included providing military aid to the Lebanese army.

“Everything must be done to prevent this country, so close to France, from once again being drawn into war,” Macron said.

“At this moment of great danger, I call on the Israeli prime minister not to expand the war to Lebanon.

“I call on Iranian leaders not to further draw Lebanon into a war that is not its own.”

Earlier on Thursday, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun asked Macron to “intervene with Israel to prevent Beirut's southern suburbs from being targeted,” AFP reported.

He also urged the French president to help bring about a “ceasefire as soon as possible,” according to a statement from the Lebanese presidency.

The US and Israeli attack on Iran has led to a resumption of fighting between Hezbollah and Israeli forces.

Israel bombed what it claims are Hezbollah targets in Beirut’s suburbs and southern Lebanon, killing more than 100 people and displacing at least 80,000. Hezbollah launched rockets across the border in response.

The evacuation order for vast areas of southern Beirut has raised fears that Israel is preparing for a devastating attack on the Hezbollah stronghold that would further drag Lebanon into the conflict.

Macron said he had spoken to US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Lebanese leaders “to establish a plan to bring an end to the military operations currently being carried out by Hezbollah and Israel on either side of the border.”

“Hezbollah must immediately cease its fire toward Israel, he said. “Israel must refrain from any ground intervention or large-scale operation on Lebanese territory.

“The Lebanese authorities have given me their commitment to take control of the positions held by Hezbollah and to fully assume responsibility for security across the entire national territory.”

France will provide the Lebanese Armed Forces with armored vehicles and “operational and logistical support,” Macron said.

Several tons of medicine, shelters and other assistance are being sent from France to help with the tens of thousands of people fleeing southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese military has worked to remove Hezbollah's weapons in the south of the country as part of a ceasefire between the group and Israel agreed in November 2024.

As Israel and Hezbollah resumed outright hostilities this week, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam took further measures against the militia, banning its military activities and demanding the group hand over all its weapons.

Macron also insisted the group disarm to “respect the national interest, show that it is not a militia taking orders from abroad, and allow the Lebanese to come together to preserve their country.”