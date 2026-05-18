You are here

  • Home
  • Iran officially announces new body to manage Strait of Hormuz: top security council
War in Iran
War in Iran

Iran officially announces new body to manage Strait of Hormuz: top security council

Update Iran officially announces new body to manage Strait of Hormuz: top security council
Above, people walk past a billboard about the Strait of Hormuz, in Tehran on May 17, 2026. (WANA via Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p2vn6

Updated 18 May 2026 21:09
Arab News
Follow

Iran officially announces new body to manage Strait of Hormuz: top security council

Iran officially announces new body to manage Strait of Hormuz: top security council
  • Iran say it had responded to a new US proposal aimed at ending the war and exchanges were continuing
Updated 18 May 2026 21:09
Arab News
Follow

TEHRAN: Iran’s top security body announced on Monday the formation of a new body to manage the Strait of Hormuz, which Tehran has effectively closed and wants to charge ships to traverse.

On its official X account, the Supreme National Security Council shared a post for the Arabian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) saying it would provide “real-time updates on the #Hormuz_Strait operations and latest developments.”

The account of the Revolutionary Guards navy shared the same post.

It was not immediately clear what the new body would do but earlier this month Iranian English-speaking broadcaster Press TV said it constituted a “system to exercise sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz” and that ships passing through the strait were sent “regulations” from the email [email protected].

Iran has largely blocked shipping through the vital strait since the outbreak of war with the United States and Israel on February 28. A fragile ceasefire has been in place since April 8.

Iran’s grip over the waterway has rattled global markets and given Tehran significant leverage, while the United States has imposed its own naval blockade on Iranian ports.

In peacetime, the route accounts for roughly a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments, along with other key commodities including fertilizer.

Since the war began, Iran has repeatedly said that maritime traffic through the strait would “not return to its pre-war status” and last month it said it had received the first revenue from tolls on the waterway.

On Saturday, Ebrahim Azizi, head of the Iranian parliament’s national security commission, said Iran “has prepared a professional mechanism to manage traffic” through the strait, adding that it will be “unveiled soon.”

Topics: War in Iran Iran US Pakistan

Related

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press aboard Air Force One enroute to the US.
Middle-East

Trump issues dire warning to Iran to accept peace deal

Update Iran media says ‘no tangible concessions’ in US response to Iranian proposal
Middle-East

Iran media says ‘no tangible concessions’ in US response to Iranian proposal

Latest updates

Palestinian president’s son vows to put ‘Gaza first’

Yasser Abbas, newly-elected member of Fatah's central committee, poses for a picture at his office in Ramallah.

Prince William to sell parts of royal estate to reinvest in local communities

Prince ‌William will sell off parts of his vast Duchy of Cornwall estate over the next decade.

‘We weren’t afraid, we’re Egyptians’ — father and son praised for helping stop car-ramming attacker in Italy

‘We weren’t afraid, we’re Egyptians’ — father and son praised for helping stop car-ramming attacker in Italy

Holy sites see wide-ranging upgrades ahead of Hajj 

Holy sites see wide-ranging upgrades ahead of Hajj 

Saudi EXIM records $3.5bn in credit facilities during Q1 2026

Saudi EXIM records $3.5bn in credit facilities during Q1 2026

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.