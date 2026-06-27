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Explosive drone targets Iranian Kurdish opposition camp north of Iraq’s Erbil, security sources say

Explosive drone targets Iranian Kurdish opposition camp north of Iraq’s Erbil, security sources say
Smoke billows from an oil warehouse in the Kani Qirzhala area on the outskirts of Erbil, the capital of Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region, following a suspected drone strike, on April 1, 2026. (AFP)
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Updated 27 June 2026 12:01
Reuters
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Explosive drone targets Iranian Kurdish opposition camp north of Iraq’s Erbil, security sources say

Explosive drone targets Iranian Kurdish opposition camp north of Iraq’s Erbil, security sources say
Updated 27 June 2026 12:01
Reuters
Follow

An ‌explosive ​drone ‌targeted ⁠a ​camp belonging to ⁠an Iranian Kurdish opposition group ⁠north of ‌Iraq's Erbil, ‌security ​sources ‌told ‌Reuters on Saturday.
No casualties were reported ‌as the camp had ⁠recently ⁠been evacuated, the security sources added.

Topics: Iraq Iran Kurdistan Erbil

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