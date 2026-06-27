An explosive drone targeted a camp belonging to an Iranian Kurdish opposition group north of Iraq's Erbil, security sources told Reuters on Saturday.
No casualties were reported as the camp had recently been evacuated, the security sources added.
Explosive drone targets Iranian Kurdish opposition camp north of Iraq’s Erbil, security sources say
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Updated 27 June 2026 12:01
Explosive drone targets Iranian Kurdish opposition camp north of Iraq’s Erbil, security sources say
An explosive drone targeted a camp belonging to an Iranian Kurdish opposition group north of Iraq's Erbil, security sources told Reuters on Saturday.