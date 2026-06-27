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Turkiye arrests surge ahead of NATO summit

Turkiye arrests surge ahead of NATO summit
The 36th NATO summit will be held in Ankara on July 7-8, 2026. (AFP)
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Updated 27 June 2026 15:40
AFP
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Turkiye arrests surge ahead of NATO summit

Turkiye arrests surge ahead of NATO summit
  • The detentions followed a series of anti-terror raids this week in the run-up to the July 7-8 summit
  • Anadolu news agency said 178 of 225 suspects taken into custody were formally arrested
Updated 27 June 2026 15:40
AFP
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ISTANBUL: The number of people jailed pending trial on terrorism-related charges in Turkiye rose to 178 ahead of a NATO summit in the capital Ankara, state media reported on Saturday, citing the prosecutor’s office.
The detentions followed a series of anti-terror raids this week in the run-up to the July 7-8 summit, which is expected to be attended by 32 leaders including US President Donald Trump.
State-run Anadolu news agency said 178 of 225 suspects taken into custody were formally arrested, citing a statement from the Ankara chief prosecutor’s office. It said 34 others were released under judicial supervision.
The Media and Law Studies Association (MLSA), a legal rights group, said on Friday those detained included journalists, academics, lawyers, trade unionists, teachers, students and civil society representatives.
Among those placed in pre-trial detention were Yildiz Tar, editor-in-chief of LGBTQ-focused journal Kaos GL, Ankara University academic Emel Memis, and Nevzat Ozer of the TEMA Foundation, a leading environmental NGO, along with several of its volunteers.
MLSA said that during police questioning, environmental volunteers were asked whether they were members of the banned Communist Party of Turkiye/Marxist-Leninist (TKP/ML), whether they used code names, and whether they had received armed training.

Topics: Turkiye NATO Summit

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