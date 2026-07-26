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Typhoon Noul makes landfall in southern China, with over 340,000 evacuated and flights canceled

Typhoon Noul makes landfall in southern China, with over 340,000 evacuated and flights canceled
Passersby walk in Hong Kong's Mong Kok district under heavy rain and wind ahead of Typhoon Noul on Saturday, July 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Chan Ho-him)
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Updated 26 July 2026 06:06
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Typhoon Noul makes landfall in southern China, with over 340,000 evacuated and flights canceled

Typhoon Noul makes landfall in southern China, with over 340,000 evacuated and flights canceled
  • Hong Kong airport’s website showed more than 150 flights were canceled for Saturday and Sunday.
Updated 26 July 2026 06:06
AP AFP
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HONG KONG: Typhoon Noul made landfall early Sunday bringing winds and heavy rain to southern China, including Hong Kong, over the weekend. It prompted the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people in Guangdong province with the region on high alert and dozens of flights canceled.
China’s national weather center said Noul made landfall along the coast of Huidong county of the city of Huizhou in the southern Guangdong province at approximately 3:50 a.m. local time on Sunday.
Hong Kong’s Observatory said Noul, with maximum sustained winds of 145 kph (90 mph) near its center, was moving Sunday into inland Guangdong and weakening progressively, bringing strong winds and heavy rain to parts of the region.
More than 340,000 people had been relocated for safety by Saturday afternoon in Guangdong province, according to state broadcaster CCTV. Train services in the province were canceled for Sunday, according to the China News Service.
China’s National Meteorological Center expected parts of southern Guangdong and southeastern Fujian provinces to experience heavy rain and strong winds over the weekend.
Hong Kong airport’s website showed more than 150 flights were canceled for Saturday and Sunday.

“Noul is moving steadily into inland Guangdong and weakening progressively, but gales are still affecting many places over Hong Kong, with occasional storm force winds over high ground,” the Hong Kong Observatory said.

The Hong Kong government said it has received over 100 reports of fallen trees, and nine people were injured.
“After landfall, Noul will move inland, bringing strong winds and rain to Jiangxi, Hunan and Hubei provinces,” CCTV said.
The report noted that precipitation caused by the typhoon could last through Tuesday, including in provinces as far north as Henan and Shandong.
Authorities in Guangdong elevated the province’s disaster relief emergency response to its third-highest level on Sunday morning.

Taiwan’s Central Weather Administration said Noul was bringing rainfall to parts of southern and eastern Taiwan. It was passing over waters south of Taiwan, and was moving away from the island Saturday.
Earlier this month, Typhoon Bavi brought strong winds and rain to eastern China, leading to the evacuation of more than 2 million people. It made landfall on July 11. Another, Maysak, made landfall in southern China on July 3.

Topics: typhoons China

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