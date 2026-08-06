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SDAIA reschedules fourth Global AI Summit to September 2027

SDAIA reschedules fourth Global AI Summit to September 2027
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The SDAIA seeks to ensure that the summit reflects the unprecedented pace of transformation across the global AI ecosystem and the broader advanced technology landscape. (Supplied)
SDAIA reschedules fourth Global AI Summit to September 2027
2 / 2
The SDAIA seeks to ensure that the summit reflects the unprecedented pace of transformation across the global AI ecosystem and the broader advanced technology landscape. (File/AN photo)
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Updated 06 August 2026 19:07
Arab News
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SDAIA reschedules fourth Global AI Summit to September 2027

SDAIA reschedules fourth Global AI Summit to September 2027
  • Revised schedule provides greater opportunity for technology leaders, policymakers, international organizations, institutions to participate
Updated 06 August 2026 19:07
Arab News
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RIYADH: The Saudi Data & Artificial Intelligence Authority has announced the rescheduling of the fourth edition of the Global AI Summit, which will now be held in Riyadh from Sept. 7-9, 2027.

The decision was made following a shared request from the summit’s international partners to allow for further consultations on the event’s program in light of the rapid global developments in AI. The additional time will help ensure that the summit delivers meaningful outcomes and recommendations that serve the interests of humanity.

The revised schedule will also provide greater opportunity for technology leaders, policymakers, international organizations, and academic and research institutions from around the world to participate in the summit.

It aims to facilitate the development of high-impact initiatives and strategic partnerships that advance the Kingdom’s vision and strengthen international collaboration through a global platform dedicated to promoting the responsible and beneficial use of AI technologies.

The SDAIA seeks to ensure that the summit reflects the unprecedented pace of transformation across the global AI ecosystem and the broader advanced technology landscape. 

The event will feature a comprehensive program of international sessions and discussions showcasing the latest breakthroughs, models, and innovations in data and AI, delivering an experience that reinforces Riyadh’s position as a global destination for major international events shaping the future of the sector.

Topics: Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence (SDAIA)

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