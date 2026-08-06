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Champions League winner PSG signs France winger Maghnes Akliouche from Monaco

Champions League winner PSG signs France winger Maghnes Akliouche from Monaco
On Aug. 6, 2026, PSG officially announced the arrival of French attacking midfielder Maghnès Akliouche from AS Monaco, with the player signing for the capital club until 2031. (AFP)
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Updated 06 August 2026 21:23
AP
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Champions League winner PSG signs France winger Maghnes Akliouche from Monaco

Champions League winner PSG signs France winger Maghnes Akliouche from Monaco
  • PSG announced the signing in a statement without giving financial details
  • L’Equipe said PSG paid $58m for the 24-year-old player
Updated 06 August 2026 21:23
AP
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PARIS: Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain strengthened their attack by signing France winger Maghnes Akliouche from Monaco on a five-year deal on Thursday.
PSG announced the signing in a statement without giving financial details. French sports daily L’Equipe said PSG paid 50 million euros ($58 million) for the 24-year-old player.
Akliouche was one of Ligue 1’s best players last season and caused PSG problems in both legs of their Champions League playoff, which PSG won 5-4.

The left-footed Akliouche stood out against PSG with his runs from deep and is particularly dangerous breaking down either flank.
He came on for France as a substitute against Iraq at the recent World Cup.
“Signing for Paris Saint-Germain is an immense source of pride,” he said. “Having grown up in the Paris region, joining such a prestigious club means so much to me and my family.”
Akliouche’s arrival could pave the way for France winger Bradley Barcola to join Premier League club Liverpool, which have reportedly made signing him a priority.

Topics: Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Monaco Maghnès Akliouche

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