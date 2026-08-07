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Saudi expands Yemen aid with malaria campaign, repatriates Somali refugees

Saudi expands Yemen aid with malaria campaign, repatriates Somali refugees
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KSrelief, in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO) and Yemen’s National Malaria Control Program, aims to protect two million vulnerable people from malaria. (SPA photo)
Saudi expands Yemen aid with malaria campaign, repatriates Somali refugees
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KSrelief, in partnership with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, helped 150 Somali refugees in Yemen return to their homeland. (SPA photo)
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Updated 07 August 2026 10:34
Arab News
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Saudi expands Yemen aid with malaria campaign, repatriates Somali refugees

Saudi expands Yemen aid with malaria campaign, repatriates Somali refugees
  • Mosquito nets for 2m vulnerable Yemenis across 626 camps
  • KSrelief, UNHCR repatriate 155 Somali refugees from Yemen
Updated 07 August 2026 10:34
Arab News
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RIYADH: The Kingdom’s aid agency KSrelief has launched a campaign to distribute 1 million insecticide-treated mosquito nets across Yemen while facilitating the voluntary return home of 155 Somali refugees, the Saudi Press Agency reported recently.

KSrelief stated that the net campaign, launched in Aden in cooperation with the World Health Organization and Yemen’s National Malaria Control Program, aims to protect 2 million vulnerable people from malaria.

The campaign will prioritize pregnant women, children and internally displaced people living in camps across all Yemeni governorates.




Bales of insecticide-treated mosquito nets are stored at a KSrelief station in Aden, Yemen, ready for distribution to the most vulnerable recipients. (SPA photo)

Yemen’s Public Health and Population Minister Dr. Qasem Buhaibeh welcomed the initiative, saying the assistance would help curb the spread of malaria and other vector-borne diseases among vulnerable communities.

He thanked Saudi Arabia, through KSrelief, for its continued support for Yemen’s health sector, saying the campaign would help protect lives and strengthen disease-prevention efforts.

Distribution of the mosquito nets is expected to cover 626 camps for internally displaced people in the coming days.

155 Somali refugees return to homeland

In a separate humanitarian operation, KSrelief repatriated 155 Somali refugees from Yemen through Aden International Airport under a protection project implemented in partnership with the UNHCR, the world body’s refugee agency.

The refugees thanked Saudi Arabia and KSrelief for facilitating their safe return home.




Somali refugees wait for their flight home to Somalia at the Aden International Airport. (SPA photo)

The repatriation forms part of KSrelief’s broader humanitarian program in Yemen, where the Kingdom continues to provide aid to communities affected by years of conflict and displacement.

Saudi Arabia is one of the largest donors to Yemen through KSrelief, supporting projects spanning healthcare, food security, shelter, water and sanitation, education, and refugee protection in cooperation with the UN and international humanitarian organizations.

Topics: KSrelief

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