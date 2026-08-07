Niemann takes 2-shot lead, Torque top team standings at LIV Golf New York

NEW JERSEY: Joaquin Niemann set the tone in brutal heat at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on Thursday, carding a bogey-free seven-under 64 to take the outright opening round lead of LIV Golf New York 2026.

The last time the Chilean held the solo first-round lead in LIV Golf was when he opened with a 59 at Mayakoba in February of 2024. He shared the round-one lead twice last season but never held it alone until Thursday, when he turned in 30 on the front en route to his two-shot cushion.

Behind him, Ian Poulter continued the best stretch of golf he has played all year. The Englishman carded a five-under 66 to sit tied for second, extending a run that has seen him post a fourth-place finish at the US Senior Open and a T15 at LIV Golf UK Presented by JCB 2026, his best LIV result of the season.

Poulter birdied his first two holes of the day and leaned on a gritty par save late to keep the card clean, all while battling the heat.

“It was so hot out here, it was outrageous. I’ve got a pounding headache,” Poulter said. “Hydrate, eat, do no practice, and just try to conserve some energy for the weekend.”

Joining Poulter at five-under 66 was Lucas Herbert, who shows no signs of slowing down his historic run.

Fresh off setting multiple LIV Golf records at JCB — a wire-to-wire win at 30-under with the most birdies in tournament history — a record-tying 62 at the Open Championship, and a victory at Maaden LIV Golf Virginia 2026, Herbert opened with another strong round at Bedminster.

Thomas Pieters and Brendan Steele, both with three-under 68s, sit four shots behind Niemann’s lead.

On the team side, Niemann’s Torque GC took control early, sitting at four-under behind his individual lead, with Carlos Ortiz and Abraham Ancer both shooting even-par 71s while Sebastian Munoz shot a three-over 74.

HyFlyers GC sit second at two-under, powered by Steele’s 68 and Scott Vincent’s 69. Herbert’s Ripper Golf Club are third at one-under.

The shotgun start time for the second round of LIV Golf New York on Friday has been moved to 10:05 a.m. where players will look to close the gap between the field and LIV Golf’s all-time wins leader.