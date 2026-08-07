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Niemann takes 2-shot lead, Torque top team standings at LIV Golf New York

Niemann takes 2-shot lead, Torque top team standings at LIV Golf New York
Torque GC captain Joaquín Niemann hits his shot from the first tee during the first round of LIV Golf New York at Trump National Golf Club on Thursday in Bedminster, New Jersey. (Charles Laberge/LIV Golf)
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Updated 07 August 2026 10:04
Arab News
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Niemann takes 2-shot lead, Torque top team standings at LIV Golf New York

Niemann takes 2-shot lead, Torque top team standings at LIV Golf New York
  • Niemann hit a 7-under 64 in grueling heat at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster
  • Torque GC are 2 shots ahead of HyFlyers GC, while Ripper GC in third at 1-under
Updated 07 August 2026 10:04
Arab News
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NEW JERSEY: Joaquin Niemann set the tone in brutal heat at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on Thursday, carding a bogey-free seven-under 64 to take the outright opening round lead of LIV Golf New York 2026.

The last time the Chilean held the solo first-round lead in LIV Golf was when he opened with a 59 at Mayakoba in February of 2024. He shared the round-one lead twice last season but never held it alone until Thursday, when he turned in 30 on the front en route to his two-shot cushion.

Behind him, Ian Poulter continued the best stretch of golf he has played all year. The Englishman carded a five-under 66 to sit tied for second, extending a run that has seen him post a fourth-place finish at the US Senior Open and a T15 at LIV Golf UK Presented by JCB 2026, his best LIV result of the season.

Poulter birdied his first two holes of the day and leaned on a gritty par save late to keep the card clean, all while battling the heat.

“It was so hot out here, it was outrageous. I’ve got a pounding headache,” Poulter said. “Hydrate, eat, do no practice, and just try to conserve some energy for the weekend.”

Joining Poulter at five-under 66 was Lucas Herbert, who shows no signs of slowing down his historic run.

Fresh off setting multiple LIV Golf records at JCB — a wire-to-wire win at 30-under with the most birdies in tournament history — a record-tying 62 at the Open Championship, and a victory at Maaden LIV Golf Virginia 2026, Herbert opened with another strong round at Bedminster.

Thomas Pieters and Brendan Steele, both with three-under 68s, sit four shots behind Niemann’s lead.

On the team side, Niemann’s Torque GC took control early, sitting at four-under behind his individual lead, with Carlos Ortiz and Abraham Ancer both shooting even-par 71s while Sebastian Munoz shot a three-over 74.

HyFlyers GC sit second at two-under, powered by Steele’s 68 and Scott Vincent’s 69. Herbert’s Ripper Golf Club are third at one-under.

The shotgun start time for the second round of LIV Golf New York on Friday has been moved to 10:05 a.m. where players will look to close the gap between the field and LIV Golf’s all-time wins leader.

Topics: 2026 LIV Golf League

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