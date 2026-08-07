Infantino gains backing from allies as UEFA maintains hard-line stance

Football looked to be heading for a long standoff on Friday with FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s allies coming out in support of him and UEFA standing firm in their threat to boycott all events organized by the global governing body.

Confederations and national associations continued to choose sides a week after Infantino abandoned his proposal to raise some $4.2 billion by selling off a stake in the commercial rights of the World Cup and other tournaments.

Mexico and Argentina’s football associations were the latest to throw their weight behind the embattled world football chief, following on from the Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) unanimous backing of Infantino’s leadership on Thursday.

South America’s CONMEBOL, meanwhile, expressed concerns over the “repeated unilateral actions taken without resorting to dialogue.”

The Mexican Football Federation (FMF), co-hosts of the recently concluded World Cup, broke ranks with its own regional confederation by supporting Infantino after CONCACAF had earlier called for a “comprehensive reckoning” with his presidency.

CONCACAF, which ‌runs football in ‌North and Central America as well as the Caribbean, has been among the key ‌critics ⁠of FIFA alongside ⁠UEFA, which on Thursday said that its key conditions for a return to FIFA competitions had not been met.

European football’s governing body said it remained committed to boycotting the World Cup until it received assurances that “such attempts to disfigure the game in this way will never be made again.”

UEFA has not yet said whether its teams would skip FIFA’s next event — the women’s under-20 World Cup in Poland next month.

Asia’s confederation (AFC) said it “stood in solidarity” with UEFA and CONCACAF, although a few of its 47 members, like Indonesia, the Philippines and 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar, have come out in support of Infantino.

FMF backs Infantino

In CONMEBOL’s statement on Thursday, it said ⁠it rejected any attempt to oust Infantino that did not involve a vote of all ‌211 members.

Mexico’s federation echoed those sentiments.

“The FMF will neither recognize nor approve any ‌process convened outside of that institutional framework, and it joins the call made ... by President Infantino to collectively continue developing football for ‌the benefit of the 211 member associations,” it said in a statement.

“The FMF supports President Infantino’s leadership in continuing to ‌promote the development of football through institutional strengthening.”

Following a meeting in Rabat this week, FIFA said it had apologized to its members for mistakes around the proposal to sell a slice of the World Cup’s commercial future.

It also pledged to review the processes that led to the controversy, which left both member associations and regional confederations blindsided.

Norway FA president calls on FIFA boss Infantino to resign

Norwegian ‌Football Federation (NFF) President Lise Klaveness called for the resignation of FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Friday, saying that he no longer had the confidence ​of the football community.

“He does not have the institutional trust required to govern FIFA stably in the times we are in. There is no going back for Gianni Infantino. The international football cooperation is very much in trouble, and we must have a reason to get together now, and we want to ask the FIFA president to resign now,” Klaveness told ‌reporters following the ‌NFF’s monthly board meeting.

The comments come ​amid ‌the ⁠ongoing bitter ​conflict ⁠among governing bodies sparked by FIFA’s abandoned proposal to sell a slice of the World Cup’s commercial future, and the Norwegians are hoping that other UEFA countries will row in behind their call for Infantino to step down.

“We will see which other countries eventually join in, if that becomes the strategy from the UEFA ⁠board — we talk to them a lot, ‌and they have to manage that, ‌and you will have to ask them ​the question. We are not ‌going to ask for an extraordinary (UEFA board) meeting, we will ‌ask him to resign in our dialogue with FIFA,” Klaveness said.

AFA acknowledges FIFA errors

The fallout from the proposal has cast a shadow over ‌Infantino’s bid for reelection for a fourth term at the FIFA Congress in Morocco in March, which had looked like a foregone conclusion two months ago.

No clear candidate to ⁠stand against Infantino in March’s ⁠election has yet emerged, however, and the Swiss administrator still enjoys considerable support, including on Thursday from 2022 world champions Argentina.

In a letter to Infantino, Argentina’s football association (AFA) expressed its support for FIFA’s work over the last 10 years, saying it had “centered on the development of football worldwide and institutional strength based on a clear, stable, and transparent governance model.”

While the AFA acknowledged that the proposal generated far more uncertainties than certainties and that errors had been made, it said that the way forward was to continue working under FIFA’s leadership ahead of next year’s Congress.

Paraguay’s federation (APF) also published a letter of support addressed to Infantino, writing it “reaffirms its commitment to continue working alongside FIFA.”

The Croatian Football Federation was among the individual national associations to withdraw support for Infantino, following similar moves from England and Albania.

“This decision followed a thorough reassessment within the federation in light of recent developments surrounding the FIFA World Cup 2026 and discussions within our governing bodies,” Croatia’s federation said.

On Thursday, players’ union FIFPRO said Infantino’s proposal was not just a governance failure but a “profound abuse of presidential power.”

FIFA has said that all actions taken over the commercial rights proposal complied with its regulations and stressed that mistakes related to process and communication rather than breaches of governance rules.