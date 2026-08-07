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Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ ball heads to US auction

Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ ball heads to US auction
The soccer ball that Diego Maradona used to score his notorious “Hand of God” goal during Argentina’s win over England in the 1986 World Cup is expected to sell for $10 million at a US auction this month. (X/@Milandini_14)
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Updated 07 August 2026 19:47
AFP
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Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ ball heads to US auction

Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ ball heads to US auction
  • Maradona’s goal in the quarter-final match saw him illegally punch the ball into the net
  • Heritage Auctions, based in Texas, expects the ball will sell for eight figures
Updated 07 August 2026 19:47
AFP
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NEW YORK: The soccer ball that Diego Maradona used to score his notorious “Hand of God” goal during Argentina’s win over England in the 1986 World Cup is expected to sell for $10 million at a US auction this month.
Maradona’s goal in the quarter-final match saw him illegally punch the ball into the net — a foul missed by the referee.
After the match, the Argentine star said his goal was scored “a little with the head of Maradona and a little with the hand of God.” His nation went on to win the World Cup.
Heritage Auctions, based in Texas, expects the ball will sell for eight figures when it goes under the hammer from August 21 to 23, with a $2.5 million opening bid.
The jersey that Maradona, who died in November 2020, wore during the Argentina-England clash currently holds the record for the most expensive soccer shirt — standing at $9.3 million.
Tensions between old foes Argentina and England flared again in a semifinal at this year’s World Cup, where the South American side prevailed before losing the final.
Politically, the two sides have a long-standing sovereignty dispute over the Falkland Islands.

Topics: Maradona ‘hand of God’ goal auction

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