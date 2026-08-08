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Algeria’s Bennacer leaves AC Milan after seven years

Algeria’s Bennacer leaves AC Milan after seven years
AC ‌Milan have parted ways with midfielder Ismael Bennacer, the Serie A club have announced, ending the Algeria international’s seven-year stay at San Siro. (X/@AC_MilanFR)
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Updated 08 August 2026 22:17
Reuters
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Algeria’s Bennacer leaves AC Milan after seven years

Algeria’s Bennacer leaves AC Milan after seven years
  • “AC Milan can confirm the ⁠termination of Ismael ‌Bennacer’s ‌contract,” the ‌club said
  • Bennacer made 137 Serie ⁠A ⁠appearances for Milan
Updated 08 August 2026 22:17
Reuters
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MILANO: AC ‌Milan have parted ways with midfielder Ismael Bennacer, the Serie A club have announced, ending the Algeria international’s seven-year stay at San Siro.
The 28-year-old midfielder, who joined Milan from ‌Empoli in ‌2019, has had ‌spells ⁠on loan at ⁠Olympique de Marseille and Dinamo Zagreb after being sidelined by persistent knee injuries.

“AC Milan can confirm the ⁠termination of Ismael ‌Bennacer’s ‌contract by mutual consent,” the ‌club said in a ‌brief statement on Friday.
“The Club would like to wish him all the ‌best for the future.”
Bennacer made 137 Serie ⁠A ⁠appearances for Milan, playing a central role in their 2021-22 Scudetto triumph, but has struggled with fitness issues and last played a competitive match for the Italian side in 2024.

Topics: AC ‌Milan Ismael Bennacer Italian Serie A

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