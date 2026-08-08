Algeria’s Bennacer leaves AC Milan after seven years

MILANO: AC ‌Milan have parted ways with midfielder Ismael Bennacer, the Serie A club have announced, ending the Algeria international’s seven-year stay at San Siro.

The 28-year-old midfielder, who joined Milan from ‌Empoli in ‌2019, has had ‌spells ⁠on loan at ⁠Olympique de Marseille and Dinamo Zagreb after being sidelined by persistent knee injuries.

Official: Ismael Bennacer leaves AC Milan with contract mutually terminated. He’s set to join Al Gharafa in Qatar, as exclusively revealed. pic.twitter.com/nPyMhXL7a5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 7, 2026

“AC Milan can confirm the ⁠termination of Ismael ‌Bennacer’s ‌contract by mutual consent,” the ‌club said in a ‌brief statement on Friday.

“The Club would like to wish him all the ‌best for the future.”

Bennacer made 137 Serie ⁠A ⁠appearances for Milan, playing a central role in their 2021-22 Scudetto triumph, but has struggled with fitness issues and last played a competitive match for the Italian side in 2024.