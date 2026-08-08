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At least eight killed in Central Africa road accident

At least eight killed in Central Africa road accident
A road accident south of the Central African Republic’s capital has killed at least eight people after a tanker carrying flammable liquids overturned, the government said Saturday, releasing a provisional toll. (X/@RFI)
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Updated 08 August 2026 22:53
AFP
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At least eight killed in Central Africa road accident

At least eight killed in Central Africa road accident
  • The death toll currently stood at eight, but that could change as another 10 people were injured
  • One hospital source told AFP the number of dead was closer to 15
Updated 08 August 2026 22:53
AFP
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BANGUI, Central African Republic: A road accident south of the Central African Republic’s capital has killed at least eight people after a tanker carrying flammable liquids overturned, the government said Saturday, releasing a provisional toll.
The victims of Friday evening’s accident in the town of Bimbo included locals and other road users, said a statement from communications ministry spokesman Evariste Ngamana.
The death toll currently stood at eight, but that could change as another 10 people were injured in the accident, the statement added.
One hospital source told AFP the number of dead was closer to 15.
The authorities said an investigation had been opened into the accident to determine what had caused it.

Topics: Central African Republic road accident

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