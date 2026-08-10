Roger Ibanez to stay at Al-Ahli until 2030

DUBAI: Brazilian defender Roger Ibanez has extended his contract with reigning Asian champions Al-Ahli until the summer of 2030, the club announced on Sunday.

Ibanez signed his new contract on Sunday at Al-Ahli’s headquarters in Jeddah, ending the negotiations that had started before the center back departed for the US to represent his country at the 2026 World Cup.

Talks had been put on hold during the tournament, but resumed after the player returned from his post-World Cup holidays, which had followed Brazil’s exit at the hands of Norway in the Round of 16.

Sources close to Arabic daily newspaper Arriyadiyah revealed that the 27-year-old had received offers from several European clubs, but decided to stay with the club he helped win the AFC Champions League Elite in 2025 and 2026.

Ibanez joined Al-Ahli on a four-year contract in the summer of 2023 from AS Roma.

He has also won one Saudi Super Cup title, and made 89 appearances in the Saudi Pro League.