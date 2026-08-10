You are here

  • Home
  • Roger Ibanez to stay at Al-Ahli until 2030

Roger Ibanez to stay at Al-Ahli until 2030

Roger Ibanez to stay at Al-Ahli until 2030
Roger Ibañez with his family after extending his contract at Al-Ahli until 2030. (X/@ALAHLI_FCEN)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wcv6n

Updated 10 August 2026 11:14
Ali Khaled
Follow

Roger Ibanez to stay at Al-Ahli until 2030

Roger Ibanez to stay at Al-Ahli until 2030
  • Brazilian defender joined the Jeddah club in 2023 and has helped them win the AFC Champions League in 2025 and 2026
Updated 10 August 2026 11:14
Ali Khaled
Follow

DUBAI: Brazilian defender Roger Ibanez has extended his contract with reigning Asian champions Al-Ahli until the summer of 2030, the club announced on Sunday.

Ibanez signed his new contract on Sunday at Al-Ahli’s headquarters in Jeddah, ending the negotiations that had started before the center back departed for the US to represent his country at the 2026 World Cup.

Talks had been put on hold during the tournament, but resumed after the player returned from his post-World Cup holidays, which had followed Brazil’s exit at the hands of Norway in the Round of 16.

Sources close to Arabic daily newspaper Arriyadiyah revealed that the 27-year-old had received offers from several European clubs, but decided to stay with the club he helped win the AFC Champions League Elite in 2025 and 2026.

Ibanez joined Al-Ahli on a four-year contract in the summer of 2023 from AS Roma.

He has also won one Saudi Super Cup title, and made 89 appearances in the Saudi Pro League.

Topics: Al-Ahli

Related

Shabab Al-Ahli to host UAE National MMA Championship 9
Sport

Shabab Al-Ahli to host UAE National MMA Championship 9

Al-Ahli confirm SPL third place after win over Al-Kholood
Sport

Al-Ahli confirm SPL third place after win over Al-Kholood

Latest updates

Michigan Senate candidate El-Sayed hits back at Trump after social media post

Michigan Senate candidate El-Sayed hits back at Trump after social media post

US not disengaging from Asia, seeks ‘partners, not protectorates,’ says Pentagon official

US not disengaging from Asia, seeks ‘partners, not protectorates,’ says Pentagon official

Niemann earns wire-to-wire victory at LIV Golf New York

Niemann earns wire-to-wire victory at LIV Golf New York

Greece battles new fire near Athens driven by winds

Greece battles new fire near Athens driven by winds

Sudan’s Burhan pushes for inclusive national talks as early as August

Sudan’s Burhan pushes for inclusive national talks as early as August

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.