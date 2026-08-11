Global technology leaders to gather in Riyadh for UNESCO AI ethics forum

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will bring together global technology leaders, policymakers and international organizations in Riyadh next month for a four-day UNESCO forum aimed at shaping international approaches to the ethical development and governance of artificial intelligence.

The fourth UNESCO Global Forum on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence will take place from Sept. 14 to 17, with discussions focusing on how governments and technology companies can harness the rapid development of AI while ensuring its responsible and trustworthy use.

The forum will be organized by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), in partnership with UNESCO and in coordination with the Saudi National Commission for Education, Culture and Science.

Executives from major international companies, technology experts, policymakers and representatives of international organizations are expected to attend the gathering, which will feature high-level discussions and specialized workshops.

Among the main issues on the agenda are AI ethics and governance, responsible innovation, capacity building and international policy, as governments worldwide grapple with how to regulate increasingly powerful AI systems without stifling technological development.

Participants will also examine international initiatives and share approaches to the governance of emerging technologies, including ways AI can be deployed to support sustainable development and economic and social progress.

The gathering comes as Saudi Arabia steps up investment in AI and seeks a greater role in international discussions over how the technology should be developed and governed.

The Kingdom has made data and AI central to its economic transformation plans under Vision 2030, while increasingly pursuing international partnerships and initiatives aimed at developing standards for the responsible use of emerging technologies.

The forum will also seek to strengthen cooperation between countries in developing common approaches to AI governance and facilitate the exchange of expertise and best practices.

The event is being held in collaboration with the International Center for AI Research and Ethics, known as ICAIRE, which is based in Riyadh and operates under UNESCO auspices.

Registration for the forum has opened on the official website, with organizers expected to announce further details on speakers and the program ahead of the September gathering.