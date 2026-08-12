Trump says his plane faced ‘greater risk’ in flight change

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday ​the plane he flew on after he secretly took a military flight from Turkiye last month ‌was “at greater ‌risk.”

The switch ​involved ‌the ⁠Republican ​president being ⁠moved between aircraft in a catering truck because of worries over reports of a ⁠potential Iranian assassination ‌threat.

“I ‌think actually ​the ‌plane that I ‌flew on was at greater risk,” Trump told reporters after The ‌Washington Post broke the story. “I think it was ⁠at ⁠greater risk because that would be the plane I think that they would be more likely to go for.”

“I just follow what they’d like to do. So I go by Secret Service and the military. They wanted me to go on a different flight, a different plane, equal safety, but they wanted me to do it. So I do it. I do what they say,” he said.

Donald Trump explained his plane switch during his trip to the United Kingdom, saying he followed instructions from the Secret Service and the military because of a possible threat.

“I guess there was a threat out there. I didn't really ask too much about it. I get a lot of threats,” he added.

“This one went over to England where it was shown to the soldiers. But this one went over to England because the soldiers wanted to see it. And it stopped. And they showed it to the soldiers. And we did a switch over there. And it was really as per the military. And I just have to do what they say. They go for safety and I have to do what they say,” said Trump.

When asked about Iran, the US President also said he has “total control” of the Strait of Hormuz and insists that Tehran is “no longer the bully of the Middle East.”

“I'm the last person that trusts Iran. They've lied to me constantly. We have total control over the Hormoz Strait right now. They don't have control. We have total control. We own it. And at some point, maybe they'll do something and then they get blown away. But we right now, we're in a very good position. We have a country that has been the bully of the Middle East for 50 years. It's really 51 if you think about it, right? We've been saying 47 for four years. And they're no longer the bully of the Middle East,” he said to the reporter.