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UN calls on Russia to lift election ban on anti-war party

UN calls on Russia to lift election ban on anti-war party
Chairman of Russia's Yabloko political party Nikolai Rybakov waits after a hearing of the Supreme Court, which barred the party from contesting September's parliamentary elections over allegations of undeclared funding and breaches of campaigning rules, August 10, 2026. (Reuters file)
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Updated 12 August 2026 19:41
AFP
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UN calls on Russia to lift election ban on anti-war party

UN calls on Russia to lift election ban on anti-war party
  • UN calls for reversal of Yabloko election ban as party members face prosecution
  • Russia’s Supreme Court upheld the ban on Monday after a legal challenge by a pro-Kremlin nationalist party
Updated 12 August 2026 19:41
AFP
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GENEVA: The United Nations on Wednesday called on Russia to lift its ban on the anti-war party Yabloko running in September’s parliamentary elections.
“We are deeply concerned about the barring of Yabloko, one of Russia’s oldest political parties, from the September parliamentary elections,” said a statement from the UN Human Rights Office.
“We call on the authorities to overturn the ban,” it added.
On Monday, Russia’s Supreme Court barred Yabloko from the elections, upholding a legal action brought by a pro-Kremlin nationalist party.
With Ukrainian retaliatory strikes on refineries and e-commerce warehouses increasingly disrupting ordinary Russian life, Yabloko had hoped to capitalize on its peace agenda, particularly among young voters.
It also wanted to tap into widespread anger at Internet shutdowns introduced by authorities to counter Ukrainian drone attacks.
In recent years, Yabloko’s members have come under increasing scrutiny for their opposition to the fighting.
Party leader Nikolay Rybakov told AFP around 40 party activists were facing prosecution.

Topics: United Nations Russia

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