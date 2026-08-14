Attacks on health care in conflict zones averaging more than four a day in 2026, WHO says

GENEVA: Attacks on health care facilities, workers and patients in conflict zones including Ukraine and Gaza have continued to rise in 2026, reaching an average of more than four per day, the World Health Organization said on Friday.

There have been more than 900 attacks between January and August this year, resulting in at least 900 deaths and more than 1,400 injuries, according to WHO data presented in Geneva ‌by Altaf Musani, ‌the agency’s director of humanitarian and disaster management.

Ukraine, Lebanon and ‌the ⁠occupied Palestinian territory ⁠account for the largest share of reported incidents, although attacks have also been recorded in countries including Iran, Sudan, Myanmar, Syria, Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo, Musani said.

“What we are witnessing are multiple forms of violence,” Musani said, citing the use of heavy weapons, destruction of health facilities and the detention or abduction of health care workers and patients. During this period 94 health care workers have been detained.

In Gaza, all ⁠36 hospitals have been damaged and only about half remain ‌partially functional, while in Sudan 37 percent of ‌health facilities are reported non-functional this year, he said. In Ukraine, the WHO has verified more ‌than 3,100 attacks since Russia’s full-scale invasion, including a recent strike affecting a ‌WHO warehouse.

“An attack on health care does not end when an attack gets verified,” Musani said. “It is the patient who cannot receive health care tomorrow. It is the ambulance that cannot make the next referral.”

A WHO study of 69 attacks in northwest Syria found outpatient consultations fell ‌by 51 percent immediately after an attack and remained depressed for more than a month.

Attacks can also undermine responses to ⁠disease outbreaks, Musani said. ⁠In the Democratic Republic of Congo, 12 verified attacks on health care since an Ebola outbreak was declared in May have disrupted surveillance, contact tracing, treatment and community outreach efforts. Such incidents make it harder to detect and contain outbreaks, he said. The 156 verified attacks in Ukraine so far this year, out of a total of 3,100 since Russia’s full-scale invasion began, have affected hospitals, ambulances, warehouses and medical supply chains, Musani stated.

Since the WHO’s surveillance system began tracking such incidents in 2018, more than 10,400 attacks have been verified across 29 countries and territories, resulting in about 5,700 deaths and over 8,500 injuries, Musani said.

Musani said not a single one of the more than 10,000 verified attacks had yet entered an accountability process.

Health facilities are protected under international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions, he noted.