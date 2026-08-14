Saudi Team wins top prize at International Standards Olympiad in Korea

RIYADH: The Saudi Standards Team won three international awards at the 21st International Standards Olympiad in Korea this week.

The event, which began on Wednesday and concluded on Friday, is an annual global competition that challenges middle and high school students to solve real-world problems using technical standards, creativity and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) skills.

This year, 105 male and female students took part, representing 11 countries. The Saudi team won the platinum award, which is the Olympiad’s highest honor and presented to only one team in the competition. It is the first time the Kingdom has won the top prize. The team also received silver and bronze awards.

The students were assisted in their preparations for the competition by the King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba), the Ministry of Education, and the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization.