You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Team wins top prize at International Standards Olympiad in Korea

Saudi Team wins top prize at International Standards Olympiad in Korea

The Saudi team won the platinum award, which is the Olympiad’s highest honor and presented to only one team in the competition. (SPA)
The Saudi team won the platinum award, which is the Olympiad’s highest honor and presented to only one team in the competition. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vtwq5

Updated 14 August 2026 22:47
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Team wins top prize at International Standards Olympiad in Korea

Saudi Team wins top prize at International Standards Olympiad in Korea
  • The annual global competition challenges middle and high school students to solve real-world problems using technical standards, creativity and STEM skills
Updated 14 August 2026 22:47
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: The Saudi Standards Team won three international awards at the 21st International Standards Olympiad in Korea this week.

The event, which began on Wednesday and concluded on Friday, is an annual global competition that challenges middle and high school students to solve real-world problems using technical standards, creativity and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) skills.

This year, 105 male and female students took part, representing 11 countries. The Saudi team won the platinum award, which is the Olympiad’s highest honor and presented to only one team in the competition. It is the first time the Kingdom has won the top prize. The team also received silver and bronze awards.

The students were assisted in their preparations for the competition by the King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba), the Ministry of Education, and the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization.

 

Topics: The Saudi Standards Team 21st International Standards Olympiad in Korea

Related

12,000 gifted students complete Mawhiba Summer programs across five countries
Saudi Arabia

12,000 gifted students complete Mawhiba Summer programs across five countries

Saudi ministers launch Mawhiba Summer program for more than 12,000 gifted students in 19 cities
Saudi Arabia

Saudi ministers launch Mawhiba Summer program for more than 12,000 gifted students in 19 cities

Latest updates

Trump dismisses concerns over crew aboard USS Abraham Lincoln

Trump dismisses concerns over crew aboard USS Abraham Lincoln

Yemen government says Houthi missiles kill at least four civilians in port city

Yemen government says Houthi missiles kill at least four civilians in port city

WHO decries lack of justice over 10,000 attacks on healthcare

WHO decries lack of justice over 10,000 attacks on healthcare

Syria’s Railways carry more freight as repairs revive vital routes

Syria’s Railways carry more freight as repairs revive vital routes

Lebanon’s creative talent suffers as regional war drags on

A woman works on a dress at 'Creative Space Beirut', a fashion school in Beirut, Lebanon, July 28, 2026. (REUTERS)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.