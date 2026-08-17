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Separatists release six wounded Malian soldiers

Malian security forces drive through the streets of the capital Bamako, Mali. (AP file photo)
Malian security forces drive through the streets of the capital Bamako, Mali. (AP file photo)
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Updated 17 August 2026 01:04
AFP
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Separatists release six wounded Malian soldiers

Malian security forces drive through the streets of the capital Bamako, Mali. (AP file photo)
  • The ICRC said in a statement that the operation “was carried out in full transparency thanks to security guarantees from all parties to the conflict and forms part of the ICRC’s role of neutral intermediary”
Updated 17 August 2026 01:04
AFP
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BAMAKO: Tuareg separatists released six wounded Malian soldiers Sunday, they said, just three days after liberating dozens of others, as the insurgents and their jihadist allies battle the country’s military government.
The Tuareg separatist Azawad Liberation Front (FLA) said in a statement that it had “handed over six wounded Malian soldiers,” who had been taken prisoner during clashes with the armed forces, to a mission from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).
For its part, the ICRC said it had “facilitated the transfer of six injured people” from a health center in the northern town of Kidal to the hospital in Gao, without specifying who the individuals were.
A Malian administrative official in Gao confirmed the FLA had released the six Malian soldiers, adding that there were wounded among them.
The FLA said it handed over the six “in accordance with Islamic principles regarding the preservation of human dignity and the provisions of international humanitarian law.”
It additionally stated that the ICRC had arranged for air transport between the two towns.
The ICRC said in a statement that the operation “was carried out in full transparency thanks to security guarantees from all parties to the conflict and forms part of the ICRC’s role of neutral intermediary.”
On Thursday, Mali’s army announced that 82 of its soldiers had been released after being held hostage following capture by the FLA and allied fighters from the Al-Qaeda-affiliated Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (JNIM).
Starting in late April, the JNIM and the FLA launched a series of assaults, capturing the northern city of Kidal and killing Mali’s defense minister. They also briefly captured the town of Anefis in fierce fighting in early July, among other assaults.
Mali has been gripped by a security crisis since 2012, fueled notably by violence from groups affiliated with Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State jihadist group, as well as local criminal gangs and separatists.
Since two successive coups in 2020 and 2021, the country has been ruled by the military, which came to power on the promise of restoring security, so far without success.
 

 

Topics: Mali separatists mali

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