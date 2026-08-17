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Iran blames US presence for Gulf waters pollution after oil spills

Iran blames US presence for Gulf waters pollution after oil spills
This image grab from aerial footage released by Oman TV on August 14, 2026, shows an oil leak from the Russian tanker Caroline Bezengi, which ran aground near Al-Qibliyah Island off the southern coast of Oman. (Oman TV/AFP)
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Updated 17 August 2026 12:05
AFP
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Iran blames US presence for Gulf waters pollution after oil spills

Iran blames US presence for Gulf waters pollution after oil spills
  • Last week, Iran called for compensation after an oil slick in the Strait of Hormuz reached the island of Qeshm
  • Earlier, Omani state media reported that an oil slick from a tanker that ran aground off Oman had reached the coastline
Updated 17 August 2026 12:05
AFP
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TEHRAN: Iran’s foreign ministry on Monday blamed pollution in Gulf waters on US military operations in the region, after several oil spills were reported.
“This environmental damage stems from the US military presence and the wars it has waged in the region over the past five decades,” foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei told a news briefing.
“The damage caused to the environment of the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman is not solely linked to this war.”
He called for the United States to be held accountable, estimating the damage at “trillions of dollars.”
Last week, Iran called for compensation after an oil slick in the Strait of Hormuz reached the island of Qeshm, affecting beaches and an environmentally sensitive mangrove forest.
At the time, Baqaei cited preliminary evidence identifying “a foreign bulk carrier” as the source of the spill, which Iranian officials later said had been “completely cleaned up.”
Earlier, Omani state media reported that an oil slick from a tanker that ran aground off Oman had reached the coastline.
An AFP investigation previously found that the vessel had been stranded for weeks near Oman’s Al-Qibliyyah island after it was damaged by explosions.

Topics: War in Iran Oman Iran

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