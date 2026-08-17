Saudi Arabia starts Hajj 2027 preparations with 75 countries

MAKKAH: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has begun a series of preparatory meetings with Hajj affairs offices from more than 75 countries worldwide ahead of the 2027 Hajj season.

The meetings are part of early planning efforts to enhance coordination and readiness, facilitate pilgrims’ journeys and improve services, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Officials will address preparations for the upcoming season and review the operational plans of Hajj affairs offices. They will also cover key instructions and regulations governing Hajj operations.

The meetings discuss requirements put forward by Hajj affairs offices and respond to their inquiries to help complete arrangements according to approved timelines.

The ministry said the meetings are part of early preparations for Hajj 2027, in line with the leadership’s directives to mobilize all available resources to serve pilgrims and facilitate their journey.

It also supports the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and the Pilgrim Experience Program by strengthening coordination with Hajj affairs offices and relevant authorities, raising readiness levels and improving service quality.

These efforts aim to enable pilgrims to perform their rituals with ease and peace of mind while enriching their spiritual experience.

Meanwhile, Deputy Makkah Gov. Prince Saud bin Mishaal received Jeddah Airports Co. CEO Mazen Johar to review the performance of King Abdulaziz International Airport this year and its key operational achievements.

The meeting also covered the results of the past Umrah and Hajj seasons, as well as updates on development projects and future plans to improve airport efficiency and enhance the passenger experience.

According to a report reviewed by the deputy governor, the airport served about 28.55 million passengers on 169,900 flights from the beginning of the year through the end of July.