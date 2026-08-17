Jordan’s King Abdullah urges Chinese role in easing Middle East tensions

LONDON: Jordan’s King Abdullah II said China and Arab countries have maintained durable ties through decades of regional upheaval by focusing on practical cooperation and shared interests, as he called for deeper coordination on easing tensions in the Middle East.

In an interview with China’s Xinhua news agency ahead of a visit to China scheduled to begin Tuesday, Abdullah said the relationship has significant room to grow as China and Arab states mark 70 years of diplomatic relations.

“There is also great untapped potential that we can further explore,” he said. “Arab countries stand to benefit greatly from China’s experience.”

The king said Jordan wants to work with China to reduce regional tensions and advance a resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which he described as the Middle East’s central issue.

“The Palestinian issue remains the core issue in the region,” he said, warning that an unresolved conflict would leave the Middle East vulnerable to recurring and potentially broader violence with consequences reaching beyond the region.

Jordan has sought to restore regional calm and hopes China will use its international influence to support a two-state solution, Abdullah said.

China’s position as a permanent member of the UN Security Council gives it an important responsibility for maintaining international peace and security, he added.

Abdullah also pointed to the rising influence of the Global South in the global economy, security and sustainable development, saying the shift reinforces the importance of an international order based on international law.

Jordan and China established a strategic partnership in 2015, and Abdullah said the two countries are now seeking to elevate their relationship through expanded practical cooperation.

“The deep-rooted relationship between the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the People’s Republic of China serves as a strong foundation for advancing our shared priorities and fostering innovation and greater prosperity for our peoples,” the king said.

He said he expects the visit to raise the partnership “to a higher level” after years of growth in trade, investment, infrastructure, education, health care and cultural exchanges.

The 2015 partnership moved relations beyond traditional diplomacy, Abdullah said. China also supported Jordan’s public-sector capacity building by training thousands of Jordanians in government and business from 2015 through 2025.

China became Jordan’s largest trading partner in 2025, when bilateral trade rose more than 25 percent to above $6.7 billion, according to Jordan’s state-run Petra news agency. Chinese investment in Jordan exceeds $3 billion and includes engineering, textiles, steel, ceramics, energy, logistics and e-commerce.

Energy has been a central part of the relationship. Chinese investments have helped Jordan diversify its energy sources and pursue greater self-sufficiency, Abdullah said.

Jordan now wants to build on that foundation through renewable energy, technology and other emerging industries. The king said Jordan’s location, natural resources and young workforce could help make it a regional manufacturing and export hub.

Combined with China’s economic scale, technological expertise and global reach, those advantages create “exceptional opportunities” for expanded cooperation, he said.

Abdullah also cited tourism and the film industry as potential growth areas, saying Jordan hopes to attract Chinese productions through its established production capabilities and distinctive filming locations.