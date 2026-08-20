Race routes revealed for World Triathlon Multisport Championship in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI: Preparations for the 2026 World Triathlon Multisport Championships in Abu Dhabi have reached a major milestone, with organizers unveiling the competition’s race routes and confirming growing international participation as momentum builds toward one of the world’s largest events of its kind.

Organized by World Triathlon, the official governing body for the sport worldwide, and hosted on Abu Dhabi’s Hudayriyat Island by Modon, this year marks the first-ever edition of the championships to be held in the Middle East and North Africa.

Antonio Arimany, president of World Triathlon, said: “The 2026 World Triathlon Multisport Championships Abu Dhabi extends our longstanding relationship with Abu Dhabi — a spectacular host nation which has been part of our World Triathlon calendar for many years.

Taking place from Nov. 13-22, the championships will welcome more than 4,000 athletes from across the globe to compete for world titles across six multisport disciplines: Duathlon (Run-Bike-Run), Cross Duathlon (Trail Run-Mountain Bike-Trail Run), Aquathlon (Run-Swim-Run), Long Distance Aquabike (Swim-Bike), Cross Triathlon (Swim-Mountain Bike-Trail Run) and Long Distance Triathlon (Swim-Bike-Run).

More than 35 national federations have already confirmed their participation, including teams from Great Britain, the US, Australia and Brazil, while the UAE is set to field its largest-ever team, with more than 160 athletes already confirmed and qualification continuing for both residents and Emirati athletes.

Designed as a single-island championship destination, every race will start, transition and finish at 321 Sports on Hudayriyat Island, creating one connected championship village where athletes, supporters and spectators can experience the 10 days of competition.

The event begins with an expanded opening weekend, featuring the return of the World Triathlon Championship Series Abu Dhabi, which will now be staged alongside the Multisport Championships following its postponement earlier this year. Complementing the elite racing, the program will also include community races for children aged 4–15, creating opportunities for the next generation of athletes to be part of the championships.

The schedule includes:

Friday, Nov. 13: WTCS Abu Dhabi — Elite Sprint Races (men and women)

Saturday, Nov. 14: WTCS Abu Dhabi — Mixed Relay & Multisport Duathlon World Championships

Sunday, Nov. 15: Multisport Championships: 2x2 Duathlon Mixed Relay

Tuesday, Nov. 17: Cross Triathlon World Championships

Thursday, Nov. 19: Cross Duathlon World Championships

Friday, Nov. 20: Aquathlon World Championships

Saturday, Nov. 21: Kids and Junior Community Triathlon

Sunday, Nov. 22: Long Distance Triathlon and Aquabike World Championships