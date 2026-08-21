Jailed Pakistan ex-PM Khan moved to hospital on court order

ISLAMABAD: Jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, Pakistan’s most popular politician, was moved to a hospital for medical tests on the orders of the Supreme Court, his political party said early Friday.

Hundreds of police, some wielding sticks, were deployed near Shifa International Hospital in the capital Islamabad, with roads leading to the clinic cordoned off.

“It’s confirmed that he has arrived at Shifa International Hospital,” Zulfi Bukhari, a spokesman for Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, told AFP. “The Supreme Court’s order has been complied with.”

Arif Alvi, the country’s former president and a PTI member, also confirmed Khan’s transfer on X, adding that the whole country “is happy and dancing with joy.”

Khan, 73, and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were sentenced late last year to 17 years behind bars after being charged with corruption and other crimes. Khan, who has been in jail since 2023, insists the charges were politically motivated.







Police officers stand guard at a barricaded road near the Shifa International Hospital, where imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan will be transferred for a medical examination, Aug. 20, 2026. (AP Photo



Dozens of Khan supporters gathered near the private hospital, while others flung handfuls of red flower petals at passing cars.

Younus Qureshi, 69, said he came to show his support “for the man who has made so many sacrifices for Pakistan.”

Another supporter, 52-year-old Bilal, expressed hope that Khan, a former World Cup-winning cricket captain, would receive appropriate medical treatment.

“Our love and affiliation will remain with Mr.Khan,” he added.

Khan’s lawyers had petitioned the Supreme Court, saying Khan was in poor health and needed a medical examination, and the court on Tuesday ordered Khan hospitalized within two days.

Earlier this year, Khan received eye treatment at a hospital, with his family saying at the time that he had lost most of the vision in his right eye.

The three-bench court added in its order that Khan would be allowed to meet with his family once a week and speak to his sons via telephone twice weekly.







Supporters of Imran Khan gather outside of Shifa International Hospital after the Supreme Court ordered authorities to move him to the hospital in Islamabad, Pakistan, August 20, 2026. (Reuters)



A panel of specialists would be set up for his treatment, with his sister, medical doctor Uzma Khan, allowed to take part, the court added.

Khan served as prime minister from 2018 to 2022, when he was ousted in a no-confidence vote amid a political crisis fueled by tensions between his government and the powerful military establishment.

His arrest triggered nationwide protests in May 2023.