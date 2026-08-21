Turkiye issues arrest warrant for Israel’s Netanyahu

ANKARA: Turkiye has issued an international arrest warrant for Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as part of an investigation into Israel’s interception of an aid flotilla for Gaza, Justice Minister Akin Gurlek announced Friday on X.

Turkiye has already issued warrants against Netanyahu and other top officials for “genocide” over Israel’s actions in the Gaza war.

"We categorically reject the notion that the Netanyahu administration, which is implementing a genocide policy in Gaza, is untouchable and unaccountable," Gurlek said on X.

"We will not allow the crimes committed in Gaza to be covered up or the perpetrators to be shielded by impunity. We will resolutely utilize all possibilities of national and international law."

Gurlek said Turkiye will continue to stand firmly by the side of the Palestinian people, the oppressed, and the conscience of humanity and would take all necessary steps with determination to ensure that those who commit crimes against humanity are held accountable before the law.

- With AFP