Indonesia, China step up defense ties with more joint drills, military tech transfer

JAKARTA: Indonesia will develop its defense industry with Chinese support, as the two countries agreed to expand joint drills and deepen military technology cooperation on Friday after talks between their defense and foreign ministers in Jakarta.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Defense Minister Dong Ju and their Indonesian counterparts Sugiono and Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin discussed bilateral ties across several meetings, including their second 2+2 meeting and the inaugural China-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Dialogue.

Their military cooperation will now include more joint exercises and personnel exchanges, as well as stronger military education, Sjamsoeddin said.

“Indonesia’s relationship with China is very close, and we are committed to enhancing this cooperation,” he told a joint press briefing after meeting with Dong.

“So, we will step up joint exercises, enhance (joint) training programs, and increase personnel exchanges … We will also continue to increase cooperation in the defense industry sector between Indonesia and China. This represents a step forward in the era of Indonesia’s defense development.”

They also discussed Chinese technology transfer to Indonesia and a joint development plan that would involve Indonesian state arms manufacturer Pindad, set to start in 2027.

“What I raised (during the talks) is how China can do a technology transfer to Indonesia, (as we are) keen on developing military technology similar to what has been developed by China,” Sjamsoeddin said.

Indonesia and China have a shared interest in maintaining security and advancing development, Dong said, adding that “now is the right time” for them to strengthen defense cooperation.

“We will jointly thwart the ill intentions of foreign powers, set an example for Global South countries and establish a new model of cooperation in the defense sector,” Dong said, without specifying the foreign powers he was referring to.

For decades, Jakarta has maintained non-aligned foreign and defense policies, balancing ties with both Beijing and Washington.

Friday’s meetings come as China expands its regional reach at a time of uncertainty over US security commitments in Asia. They also follow the Major Defense Cooperation Partnership between Jakarta and Washington announced in April, which covers military modernization, training, exercises and operational cooperation.

Indonesia, which will host the annual Super Garuda Shield military exercise with the US next week in several locations across the Southeast Asian country, has also discussed expanding its joint exercise with China, Heping Garuda, scheduled to take place later this year.

Economic cooperation has been central to Indonesia-China ties, with two-way trade valued at over $167 billion. Sugiono said the two countries agreed to “revitalize strategic mechanisms” for trade, energy, critical minerals, maritime affairs and artificial intelligence.

“For our two major and developing countries, it is of crucial significance to increase strategic communication, to deepen strategic coordination,” Wang said.

“For China, we always see Indonesia as a priority in our neighborhood diplomacy.”