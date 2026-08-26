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US Secret Service aware of Iranian video threat against Barron Trump 

Barron Trump watches as his father, President Donald Trump attends an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event at Capital One Arena, in Washington, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP)
Barron Trump watches as his father, President Donald Trump attends an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event at Capital One Arena, in Washington, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP)
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Updated 26 August 2026 02:27
Reuters
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US Secret Service aware of Iranian video threat against Barron Trump 

US Secret Service aware of Iranian video threat against Barron Trump 
  • A three-minute video broadcast by Iranian ⁠state TV discussed a potential ‌plot to ‌assassinate Barron Trump, 20, ​claiming that he ‌was being monitored and alleging ‌that a $10 million bounty had been offered for his killing
  • Trump has described ​himself as “number ​one on the kill list for Iran”
Updated 26 August 2026 02:27
Reuters
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WASHINGTON: The ‌US Secret Service is aware of a video broadcast by Iranian state ​television discussing a potential plot to assassinate US President Donald Trump’s youngest son, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.
“The US Secret Service is aware of the video and investigates anything that can ‌be perceived ‌as a ​threat ‌toward our ⁠protectees. Out ​of ⁠concern for operational security, we do not discuss matters of protective intelligence,” Secret Service spokesperson Nate Herring said in an email.
A three-minute video broadcast by Iranian ⁠state TV discussed a potential ‌plot to ‌assassinate Barron Trump, 20, ​claiming that he ‌was being monitored and alleging ‌that a $10 million bounty had been offered for his killing.
The United States and Iran have kept up ‌hostile rhetoric during a nearly six-month-old war started by the ⁠US ⁠and Israel in February. Reuters reported earlier this month that the US has received several warnings from Israel over the past year that Iran intended to assassinate Trump, according to officials, including before a secret Air Force One ruse in Turkiye.
Trump has described ​himself as “number ​one on the kill list for Iran.”
 

 

Topics: Iran War USA Donald Trump Barron Trump

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US Secret Service aware of Iranian video threat against Barron Trump 

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