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President Al-Sharaa celebrates Syria’s removal from terror financing list by using Visa card in Damascus

President Al-Sharaa celebrates Syria’s removal from terror financing list by using Visa card in Damascus
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Updated 27 August 2026 05:46
Arab News
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President Al-Sharaa celebrates Syria’s removal from terror financing list by using Visa card in Damascus

President Al-Sharaa celebrates Syria’s removal from terror financing list by using Visa card in Damascus
Updated 27 August 2026 05:46
Arab News
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RIYADH: Would that be cash or card, Mr. President?

With a simple tap on a payment machine in Damascus, President Ahmed Al-Sharaa marked Syria’s removal from the list of state sponsors of terrorism and the Arab country’s return to the global financial system. 

In a video release early Thursday, Al-Sharaa used a Visa card to pay for coffee as he sat with Safwat Raslan, the country’s central bank governor.

Raslan posted the video on X, saying: “To witness this moment with His Excellency President Ahmed Al-Sharaa, and for the first payment using a Visa card to take place in the heart of Damascus on the day following Syria’s removal from the list of state sponsors of terrorism, is, for me, a feeling that is difficult to put into words.”

 

On Monday, the US, in a historic step, removed Syria from the list after 47 years, freeing the Arab nation from the severe economic consequences of the designation.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement: “Today’s action will help foster additional investment in Syria to promote political and economic stability.”

Rebels led by Al-Sharaa overthrew long-time Syrian ruler Bashar Assad in December 2024 after a devastating 13 year civil war.

Al-Sharaa welcomed the decision, saying: “Syria shakes off a dark stain and tears away a painful chapter of its past to embark on a path of development, reconstruction and rebuilding”.

Topics: Fall of Assad Syria

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