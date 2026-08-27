President Al-Sharaa celebrates Syria’s removal from terror financing list by using Visa card in Damascus

RIYADH: Would that be cash or card, Mr. President?

With a simple tap on a payment machine in Damascus, President Ahmed Al-Sharaa marked Syria’s removal from the list of state sponsors of terrorism and the Arab country’s return to the global financial system.

In a video release early Thursday, Al-Sharaa used a Visa card to pay for coffee as he sat with Safwat Raslan, the country’s central bank governor.

Raslan posted the video on X, saying: “To witness this moment with His Excellency President Ahmed Al-Sharaa, and for the first payment using a Visa card to take place in the heart of Damascus on the day following Syria’s removal from the list of state sponsors of terrorism, is, for me, a feeling that is difficult to put into words.”

أن نشهد هذه اللحظة مع فخامة السيد الرئيس أحمد الشرع @AH_AlSharaa وأن تتم أول عملية دفع باستخدام ببطاقة فيزا @Visa في قلب دمشق في اليوم التالي لرفع اسم سوريا من قائمة الدول الراعية للإرهاب، هو بالنسبة لي شعور يصعب اختصاره بالكلمات

بداية جديدة نحمل فيها الكثير من الأمل و المسؤولية pic.twitter.com/xbH7Kge9Re — Safwat Raslan (صفوت رسلان) (@SafwatRaslan) August 26, 2026

On Monday, the US, in a historic step, removed Syria from the list after 47 years, freeing the Arab nation from the severe economic consequences of the designation.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement: “Today’s action will help foster additional investment in Syria to promote political and economic stability.”

Rebels led by Al-Sharaa overthrew long-time Syrian ruler Bashar Assad in December 2024 after a devastating 13 year civil war.

Al-Sharaa welcomed the decision, saying: “Syria shakes off a dark stain and tears away a painful chapter of its past to embark on a path of development, reconstruction and rebuilding”.