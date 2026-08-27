You are here

  • Home
  • Missing toll in Tibet mudslide rises to 558 as Nepal flood disaster widens

Missing toll in Tibet mudslide rises to 558 as Nepal flood disaster widens

Missing toll in Tibet mudslide rises to 558 as Nepal flood disaster widens
1 / 5
Residents look at houses partially submerged in muddy water after flash floods at Trishuli Bazar in Nepal's Nuwakot district on August 26, 2026. (AFP)
Missing toll in Tibet mudslide rises to 558 as Nepal flood disaster widens
2 / 5
Missing toll in Tibet mudslide rises to 558 as Nepal flood disaster widens
3 / 5
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a muddy river bank with debris is seen near Gyirong Port in southwestern China's Tibetan Autonomous Region on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026. (Xinhua via AP)
Missing toll in Tibet mudslide rises to 558 as Nepal flood disaster widens
4 / 5
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a rescue team sets off for the stricken site after a mudslide in Nepal at China's border port of Gyirong in the city of Xigaze, southwestern China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 26, 2026. (Mu Dan/Xinhua via AP)
Missing toll in Tibet mudslide rises to 558 as Nepal flood disaster widens
5 / 5
A victim is being taken to a hospital following flash floods in Nepal's Nuwakot district on August 26, 2026. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jvpjg

Updated 27 August 2026 06:17
Agencies
Follow

Missing toll in Tibet mudslide rises to 558 as Nepal flood disaster widens

Missing toll in Tibet mudslide rises to 558 as Nepal flood disaster widens
  • Chinese state media says 260 foreign nationals are among 558 missing in Gyirong
  • At least 160 people confirmed dead after glacial collapse triggers flash floods
Updated 27 August 2026 06:17
Agencies
Follow

BEIJING/UDIN DHUNGA, Nepal/SYDNEY: The number of people missing after a devastating mudslide and flash flood disaster in Tibet’s Gyirong county has risen to 558, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported Thursday, as the death toll on the Nepal side of the border reached at least 157.

CCTV said 260 foreign nationals were among those missing in Gyirong, near the Nepal border. The confirmed death toll in the Chinese territory remained at three.

The disaster struck Wednesday after what experts said was a glacial collapse in the warming Himalayan region, unleashing massive floods and torrents of mud and debris through communities and key travel corridors on both sides of the border.

In Nepal, police reported at least 157 deaths, bringing the combined confirmed death toll to at least 160, while hundreds more remained unaccounted for.




Rescuers use an excavator to transport a flood survivor, following flash floods and a landslide disaster in Devghat, in the Nepal's Nuwakot district on August 26, 2026. (Photo by Prakash Mathema / AFP)

The number of missing people varied as authorities and tour operators worked to establish contact with those caught in the disaster zone.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said at least 34 Australians were missing, while Foreign Minister Penny Wong said information on their whereabouts remained “very limited.”

“At this point Nepal is a developing country, it doesn’t have the resources that an event like that would have in Australia, so information is difficult,” Albanese said, adding that Australia’s thoughts were with families concerned about loved ones.

A hiking company said a group of 47 people, including two children, was also missing in Nepal. Himalayan Glacier said the group included 15 Australians, 10 Canadians, nine Nepalis, eight Americans, two Britons, two Singaporeans and one Russian-American dual citizen.

Nepalese officials earlier said hundreds of tourists, pilgrims, workers and local residents were missing after the sudden flooding swept through the mountainous border region.




Residents look at houses partially submerged in muddy water after flash floods at Trishuli Bazar in Nepal's Nuwakot district on August 26, 2026. (AFP)

Many of those unaccounted for had been traveling to or from Mount Kailash in Tibet, a sacred site for Hindus, or trekking in Nepal’s hard-hit Rasuwa district during the Janai Purnima festival.

The flooding destroyed villages, bridges, roads and hydropower projects, with authorities warning residents to stay away from several swollen rivers.

Drone footage from the affected region showed roads washed away and buildings buried beneath torrents of mud. In Nepal, images showed upper floors of buildings coated in debris, vehicles submerged and survivors covered in mud.

The US Geological Survey initially reported an earthquake near the border but later revised its assessment, saying the seismic signal had instead been caused by a magnitude 5.2 glacial collapse. Satellite imagery and seismic data indicated no earthquake had occurred.

Climate experts said an avalanche of ice and rock from a glacier had likely blocked a river before releasing a powerful surge downstream. The same region experienced deadly flooding last year, underscoring growing concerns about the vulnerability of Himalayan communities to melting glaciers and extreme weather linked to climate change.

Nepal has appealed to India and China for help with rescue efforts, while UN agencies and several foreign governments have expressed solidarity and offered assistance as the scale of the humanitarian disaster becomes clearer.

• With AFP and AP

Topics: Nepal floods

Related

Update At least 160 killed and hundreds missing after flash floods in Nepal and China video
World

At least 160 killed and hundreds missing after flash floods in Nepal and China

Nepal rescuers find bodies of five climbers killed last year
World

Nepal rescuers find bodies of five climbers killed last year

Latest updates

Trump says ‘time to teach Canada’ a lesson as trade war deepens

Trump says ‘time to teach Canada’ a lesson as trade war deepens

President Al-Sharaa celebrates Syria’s removal from terror financing list by using Visa card in Damascus

President Al-Sharaa celebrates Syria’s removal from terror financing list by using Visa card in Damascus

World’s soils deteriorating while solutions go unused: UN

World’s soils deteriorating while solutions go unused: UN

Meta reaches landmark $18 billion settlement with US states in trial over teen social media addiction

Meta reaches landmark $18 billion settlement with US states in trial over teen social media addiction

US says Chinese hackers broke into Justice Department, NASA, Federal Reserve, Senate

US says Chinese hackers broke into Justice Department, NASA, Federal Reserve, Senate

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.