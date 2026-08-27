Iraq security service foils drone manufacturing attempt in Baghdad

DUBAI: Iraq’s National Security Service foiled an attempt to manufacture drones inside Baghdad, the agency’s spokesman Arshad Al-Qaim said on Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference, Al-Qaim said the service had also dealt with 754 cyberattacks and 2,740 accounts deemed threatening to community peace during the first half of 2026.

The agency recovered more than 93 billion Iraqi dinars for the state treasury and seized $14 million and 12 billion dinars, which were deposited with the Central Bank of Iraq, he said.

Al-Qaim said the service also arrested 40 members and leaders of a banned Baath Party front and dismantled two groups allegedly planning to target political and security figures and monitor sensitive security sites.

In Al-Muthanna, the service dismantled a network accused of manipulating land records, arresting 61 suspects and uncovering more than 90 forged transactions involving an estimated 2 billion dinars in public funds.