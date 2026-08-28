You are here

  • Home
  • China halts rescue at Tibet disaster epicenter over flood risk

China halts rescue at Tibet disaster epicenter over flood risk

China halts rescue at Tibet disaster epicenter over flood risk
Rescuers use heavy machines to clear a road leading to the mudslide-hit areas in Xigaze, southwestern China’s Tibet Autonomous Region on Aug. 27, 2026. (Xinhua via AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/y8uns

Updated 28 August 2026 09:28
AFP
Follow

China halts rescue at Tibet disaster epicenter over flood risk

China halts rescue at Tibet disaster epicenter over flood risk
  • A lake formed by immense piles of debris after a mudslide hit the China-Nepal border has begun overflowing toward the area that rescue teams were headed
Updated 28 August 2026 09:28
AFP
Follow

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping chaired a meeting of top leaders about rescue operations in Tibet on Friday, two days after a landslide hit the Nepal-China border.
“All efforts must be made to search for and rescue missing people inside and outside of the country,” officials of the Chinese Communist Party’s Politburo said at the meeting, according to Xinhua News Agency.
“There are still many hidden dangers of glaciers, ice lakes and geological disasters in the surrounding area, and rescue is facing great difficulties,” Xinhua reported the leaders saying, adding that China was considering emergency aid to Nepal and “international relief cooperation.”

China paused a rescue operation on Friday citing the high risk of renewed flooding in Tibet, where hundreds remain missing two days after a deadly mudslide, state media said.
A lake formed by immense piles of debris after a mudslide hit the China-Nepal border has begun overflowing toward the area that rescue teams were headed, state broadcaster CCTV said.
“All rescue teams have been ordered to stand by in place and wait for further instructions,” it said.
Emergency teams which had earlier accessed the area “have been ordered to withdraw one kilometer (0.6 miles),” the broadcaster added.
The lake formed after a wall of mud and debris hit the border hub of Gyirong in Tibet on Wednesday, with hundreds reported missing.
CCTV said water levels at the lake were expected to rise over the next three days due to continued rainfall, peaking around September 1.
This increases “the risk of a breach that could send floodwaters downstream and potentially cause further damage in areas including Gyirong Port and elsewhere downstream,” state news agency Xinhua reported late Thursday.
Emergency engineering teams were closely monitoring the situation, said CCTV.
CCTV said that 499 Chinese nationals and 555 foreigners had been transported out of the disaster zone as of Friday.
Rescue workers are using drone-based 3D modeling and thermal imaging detection, as well as manual searches, to locate those still missing, said CCTV.

Topics: China

Related

Update Nearly 1,500 missing in Nepal and China after devastating Himalayan flash flood video
World

Nearly 1,500 missing in Nepal and China after devastating Himalayan flash flood

Death toll in Nepal flood reaches 469, police say
World

Death toll in Nepal flood reaches 469, police say

Latest updates

India recovers 7 bodies swept downstream after Nepal floods

India recovers 7 bodies swept downstream after Nepal floods

Kherson residents urged to flee as Russian attacks intensify

Kherson residents urged to flee as Russian attacks intensify

Harpreet Singh Bhatia to lead UAE in ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2026

Harpreet Singh Bhatia to lead UAE in ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2026

Thundersquall returns to Taif racing for first time since 2024

Thundersquall returns to Taif racing for first time since 2024

China halts rescue at Tibet disaster epicenter over flood risk

China halts rescue at Tibet disaster epicenter over flood risk

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.