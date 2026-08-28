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India recovers 7 bodies swept downstream after Nepal floods

India recovers 7 bodies swept downstream after Nepal floods
Rescued residents react as they meet family members at an army camp following flash floods, in Battar Bazar town of Nepal's Nuwakot district. (AFP)
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Updated 28 August 2026 09:18
AFP
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India recovers 7 bodies swept downstream after Nepal floods

India recovers 7 bodies swept downstream after Nepal floods
  • The bodies were found floating in rivers in the Maharajganj and Kushinagar districts of Uttar Pradesh state
Updated 28 August 2026 09:18
AFP
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LUCKNOW: Indian authorities recovered seven bodies from rivers flowing from Nepal, believed to be victims of devastating floods, officials said Friday, underscoring the scale of the deadly disaster.
The bodies were found floating in rivers in the Maharajganj and Kushinagar districts of Uttar Pradesh state, which borders Nepal’s southern flood-hit Chitwan region.
“Four unidentified bodies were recovered in the district on Thursday,” Maharajganj district magistrate Gaurav Singh Sogarwal told AFP.
“We think they have been swept into India from Nepal following flash floods there.”
Three more bodies were recovered in Kushinagar district, around 70 kilometers (43 miles) downstream from the frontier, a police official confirmed.
Authorities are working to identify the bodies.
At least 472 people were killed in the floods, including 469 bodies recovered in Nepal, and three in China. At least 1,400 others are missing. The seven bodies in India are not included in that toll.

Topics: India nepal

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