You are here

  • Home
  • Turkiye navy helps free hijacked vessel in deadly battle with Somali pirates

Turkiye navy helps free hijacked vessel in deadly battle with Somali pirates

Turkiye navy helps free hijacked vessel in deadly battle with Somali pirates
A Turkish ship from the Turkiye Somali Naval Task Group. A joint operation between the two countries helped recapture a Turkish ship from Somali pirates. (Turkiye Ministry of National Defense/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pzcfw

Updated 29 August 2026 21:17
AFP
Follow

Turkiye navy helps free hijacked vessel in deadly battle with Somali pirates

Turkiye navy helps free hijacked vessel in deadly battle with Somali pirates
  • Somali government says 14 pirates killed and four boats destroyed in 10-day operation to recover the vessel
  • Joint Turkiye-Somalia operation was carried out as part of a defense cooperation agreement
Updated 29 August 2026 21:17
AFP
Follow

MOGADISHU: Turkiye’s navy, along with Somali armed forces, have freed a hijacked vessel held in Somali waters and killed 14 pirates after a battle lasting several days, Mogadishu’s government said Saturday.
“During the ten-day operation, four boats used by the pirates were destroyed and 14 pirates were killed,” said a Somali government statement.
“The sustained military pressure finally forced the remaining pirates to abandon the ship,” it added.
“The forces subsequently secured the MV LATUF, which has now safely resumed its journey.”
The Marine Traffic website shows that the vessel, which operates under a Cameroonian flag, left Turkiye in late July bound for the Tanzanian port of Dar es Salaam.
According to international media reports it was carrying Turkish weapons.
Contacted by AFP, Somalia’s federal authorities did not confirm this information.
The joint Turkiye-Somalia operation was carried out as part of a defense cooperation agreement between the two countries.
Piracy was rampant off the coast of Somalia in the 2000s, peaking in 2011 before being curbed by international naval deployments and new protection measures for commercial shipping.
But attacks have surged since April, with at least five cargo ships held hostage, the last of which was seized on August 20 off Yemen.

Topics: Turkiye Somalia Somali pirates

Related

Somali pirates seize cargo ship
World

Somali pirates seize cargo ship

Somali pirates abandon hijacked UAE dhow mothership
World

Somali pirates abandon hijacked UAE dhow mothership

Latest updates

Saudi envoy meets Tunisian Umrah guests

Saudi envoy meets Tunisian Umrah guests

Turkiye navy helps free hijacked vessel in deadly battle with Somali pirates

Where We Are Going Today: ‘Good Neighbor’ cafe in Riyadh

Good Neighbor's iced matcha and coffee lattes. (Supplied)

Berri to Asharq Al-Awsat: UNIFIL alternative is another force operating under UN banner

Berri to Asharq Al-Awsat: UNIFIL alternative is another force operating under UN banner

Rain transforms Madinah desert into flowing waterways

Rain transforms Madinah desert into flowing waterways

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.