DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates and Egyptian central banks are coordinating with regard to Banque Misr, they said on Sunday, after the US Treasury said it was cutting off all the bank’s UAE branches from dollar transactions over its dealings with Iran.
Banque Misr will take all necessary measures to conduct its business as usual, the central banks said in their joint statement.
UAE, Egyptian central banks say they are coordinating on Banque Misr after US Treasury notice
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Updated 30 August 2026 20:27
UAE, Egyptian central banks say they are coordinating on Banque Misr after US Treasury notice
DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates and Egyptian central banks are coordinating with regard to Banque Misr, they said on Sunday, after the US Treasury said it was cutting off all the bank’s UAE branches from dollar transactions over its dealings with Iran.