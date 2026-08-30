UAE, Egyptian central banks say they are coordinating on Banque Misr after US Treasury notice

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates and ​Egyptian central banks are coordinating with regard to Banque Misr, they said on Sunday, after the US Treasury said it ‌was cutting ‌off all ​the ‌bank’s ⁠UAE ​branches from dollar ⁠transactions over its dealings with Iran.

Banque Misr will take all necessary measures to conduct its business as ⁠usual, the central ‌banks ‌said in their ​joint statement.