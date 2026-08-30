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War in Iran

UAE, Egyptian central banks say they are coordinating on Banque Misr after US Treasury notice

A general view of the new headquarters of the Banque Misr of Egypt, in the New Administrative Capital (NAC) east of Cairo, Egypt. (File/Reuters)
A general view of the new headquarters of the Banque Misr of Egypt, in the New Administrative Capital (NAC) east of Cairo, Egypt. (File/Reuters)
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Updated 30 August 2026 20:27
Reuters
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UAE, Egyptian central banks say they are coordinating on Banque Misr after US Treasury notice

General view of the new headquarters of the Banque Misr of Egypt, in the New Administrative Capital (NAC) east of Cairo, Egypt.
Updated 30 August 2026 20:27
Reuters
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DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates and ​Egyptian central banks are coordinating with regard to Banque Misr, they said on Sunday, after the US Treasury said it ‌was cutting ‌off all ​the ‌bank’s ⁠UAE ​branches from dollar ⁠transactions over its dealings with Iran.
Banque Misr will take all necessary measures to conduct its business as ⁠usual, the central ‌banks ‌said in their ​joint statement.

Topics: War in Iran

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UAE, Egyptian central banks say they are coordinating on Banque Misr after US Treasury notice

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