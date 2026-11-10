LONDON: Muslim Panto is returning to UK theaters this autumn with a new family production, The Lion Sheikh, a comedy-filled take on a familiar story with a distinctly Muslim twist.

The production, which is also partnering with charity Donate Directly, is scheduled to tour more than 30 cities across the UK, including London, Manchester and Birmingham.



The show, which began its run at the end of October, follows a young lion cub determined to prove he has what it takes to become as brave and respected a sheikh as his father.



But with enemies plotting and danger threatening the land, the cub must discover that leadership is about more than showing courage — it also means standing up for others and understanding what it takes to lead.



The production promises the traditional ingredients of British pantomime, including larger-than-life characters, comedy, music, audience participation and elaborate costumes.



Created by the team behind previous productions including Snow Brown and the Seven Chachay, Muslim Panto has attracted tens of thousands of theatre-goers across the UK, bringing Muslim family experiences to the stage through a familiar form of British entertainment.



Although aimed particularly at Muslim families, The Lion Sheikh is designed for audiences of all backgrounds, with themes of family, courage and finding one’s own strength.