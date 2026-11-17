JEDDAH: Researchers at the University of Jeddah have secured US patents for two energy-related technologies, one aimed at improving the efficiency of solar-power systems and another focused on producing hydrogen from aluminum alloys.

Both inventions have demonstrated promising results in laboratory testing, but researchers say further engineering work and industrial-scale trials will be needed before either technology can be commercially deployed.

The innovations were among more than 10 patents featured at the university’s “From Patent to Impact” forum, organized by the Deanship of Research and Innovation. The event brought together researchers, industry representatives and potential partners to explore how academic inventions could be translated into practical applications.

One of the patented technologies was developed by Ahmed Allehyani, an associate professor of electrical and electronic engineering. His invention is a power converter designed to increase the voltage generated by solar panels or batteries while reducing energy losses during the conversion process.

“The converter is installed between the low-voltage DC source, such as solar panels or batteries, and the inverter or the load that requires a higher voltage,” Allehyani told Arab News. “Its function is to raise the voltage efficiently while reducing input current ripple, because high ripple can affect the performance of the source and its operational life.”

The US Patent and Trademark Office granted the patent in September 2025, naming Allehyani as the sole inventor and the University of Jeddah as the patent holder.

According to Allehyani, a laboratory prototype achieved an efficiency rate of about 97 percent under the conditions tested. He stressed, however, that the figure was obtained in a controlled environment and would require additional testing before comparisons could be made with commercially available systems.

“Determining the reduction in losses compared with a conventional converter requires testing both converters side by side at the same input and output voltage, power, switching frequency and temperature,” he said. “Announcing a final comparative percentage before completing this test would produce inaccurate results.”

His immediate focus is on solar-power installations that require voltage conversion before electricity reaches an inverter, although battery systems and electric vehicles could represent future applications.

The next phase of development will involve building a higher-power prototype and testing it under real-world operating conditions, including high temperatures and fluctuating sunlight levels common in Saudi Arabia.

The second patent, granted in September 2026, covers a method of producing hydrogen through a reaction between aluminum alloys and water-based solutions.

The patent lists chemists Ahlam Al-Sulami and Aisha Al-Moubaraki as inventors, with the University of Jeddah holding the patent rights.

The process produces hydrogen as the aluminum corrodes, offering a potential alternative route to hydrogen generation without relying on an electrolyzer.

Al-Moubaraki, a professor of physical chemistry, said the researchers compared three commercially available aluminum alloys in both acidic and alkaline environments.

“The choice of alloy depends on the operating conditions,” she said. “Alloy 7075 gave the highest quantity of hydrogen in the acidic medium across the temperatures we tested, while the ranking of the alloys changed in the alkaline medium with temperature.”

The team also studied the possibility of generating hydrogen from discarded aluminum food packaging, raising the prospect of turning waste material into a feedstock for hydrogen production.

A preliminary economic assessment identified a different alloy as the strongest candidate for future applications.

“In this comparison, alloy 2024 offered a good balance between the quantity of hydrogen produced and the cost of the raw material,” Al-Moubaraki said.

Researchers are also investigating whether byproducts from the reaction could be recovered and reused, potentially improving the economics of the process.

“If a valuable compound can be recovered from these products, its value may help offset part of the treatment cost,” Al-Moubaraki said.

Despite the patent’s use of the term “green hydrogen,” the researchers acknowledge that further work is needed to assess the process’ environmental impact. A full life-cycle analysis would need to account for emissions associated with producing the aluminum, supplying chemicals and energy, and treating the materials left behind after the reaction.

Both projects remain at an early stage, with neither research team yet securing an industrial partner to help move the technologies beyond the laboratory.

For Allehyani, the next challenge is demonstrating the converter’s performance in operating solar installations. For the hydrogen researchers, larger-scale testing will be needed to determine production volumes, costs and potential commercial uses.

As Saudi Arabia expands renewable energy generation and invests heavily in hydrogen technologies, both teams believe their inventions could find future applications, provided upcoming trials confirm their performance outside the laboratory.