RIYADH: King Saud University has been granted a US patent for a tri-leaflet mechanical heart valve developed by Professor of Cardiac Sciences at the College of Medicine Dr. Rakan bin Ibrahim Nazer.

The invention features a mechanical design comprising three movable leaflets connected to a central mechanism and a peripheral ring.

This configuration enables the leaflets to open and close in a coordinated manner, regulating blood flow and reducing regurgitation.

The invention introduces a novel approach to mechanical heart valve design, focusing on optimizing leaflet kinematics and blood-flow dynamics compared with conventional valve designs.

The patent adds to King Saud University’s track record of medical innovation and represents a further step in advancing mechanical heart valve technology.