AL-AHSA: This year’s Al-Ahsa Palm Village brings a host of new cultural and entertainment attractions to the oasis as part of a three-month program celebrating the Eastern Province’s agricultural heritage.

The interactive tourist attraction was opened by Prince Saud bin Talal bin Badr, governor of Al-Ahsa and CEO of the Al-Ahsa Development Authority.

Spanning more than 90,000 sq. meters amid the palm groves of Al-Ahsa Oasis, the village is home to more than 30 restaurants and cafes, 35 stalls selling local products and handicrafts, and a range of cultural, artistic and interactive activities.

This year’s edition includes more than 15 new experiences, including a palm museum, interactive theatre, traditional folk performances and cultural houses celebrating literature, arts, handicrafts and local heritage.

Prince Saud said that the initiative demonstrated how Al-Ahsa’s agricultural and cultural assets could be developed into sustainable economic and tourism opportunities, supporting local farmers, artisans and businesses.

He also highlighted the importance of tourism, agriculture and heritage in diversifying the Kingdom’s economy under Saudi Vision 2030.

Al-Ahsa Mayor Essam Al-Mulla, chairman of Waha Development, said that the village would strengthen the area’s appeal as a winter destination while supporting tourism and local economic activity.

Ahmed Al-Mousa, CEO of the National Centre for Palms and Dates, said that the initiative sought to promote Saudi dates and palm products while highlighting the economic and cultural significance of palm cultivation.

Established in 2024 with support from the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture and the National Center for Palms and Dates, the village is located at a research site affiliated with the ministry.