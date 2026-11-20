The fourth Al-Qasab Salt Season began on Thursday in the town’s heritage village, celebrating more than three centuries of salt production in the Riyadh region.

Historically known as the “Village of Salt” and nicknamed the “City of White Gold,” the area has supplied salt for more than three centuries.

The season aims to promote salt production, which is celebrated as one of the region’s most renowned natural resources.

Annual sales of Al-Qasab salt exceed SR200 million ($53.3 million), representing about 5 percent of the Kingdom’s total salt production value of SR3.7 billion.

That salt is distributed both domestically and internationally and is prized for its high quality and nutritional value.

Under the patronage of Minister of Municipalities and Housing Majed Al-Hogail and in the presence of the Minister of Commerce Majid Al-Qasabi, visitors are invited to step back in time and experience the atmosphere of the town as it was in the late 18th and 19th centuries.

The season features about 50 local exhibitors and more thab 300 volunteers from the community.

The event is expected to attract more than 100,000 attendees to its various activities, while also empowering the private sector and fostering the development of tourism and national heritage.

The event highlights traditional salt extraction, a craft passed down through generations of Al-Qasab residents for more than 300 years.

Visitors can follow the salt production process at a model saltworks, from manual extraction from pits known locally as Jifar Al-Milh to purification, packaging and marketing. Visitors will be able to sample salt flakes and other salty goods.

The Culinary Arts Commission is showcasing innovative uses of local salt, including beef ribs and a millet-and-almond dessert, alongside gift boxes and samples of Al-Qasab salt flakes.

Visitors can also tour several palaces and museums in the heritage village and visit the Heritage Commission’s visitor center.

The space is family-friendly and features attractions such as a cultural theater, a salt-themed rest area, an arts zone as well as a children’s corner.

Other attractions include an equestrian competition, a classic car display and the Al-Qasab Salt Race on Nov. 21, with routes for families and runners.

The event runs until Nov. 28.