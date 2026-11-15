RIYADH: The Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization has adopted a series of Saudi-backed initiatives aimed at strengthening governance, improving institutional performance and expanding educational and cultural cooperation across the Arab world.

The proposals were agreed at the end of its 28th General Conference in Muscat on Thursday, which marked the end of Saudi Arabia’s two-year presidency. Oman will now take up the mantle.

The conference followed the conclusion of Saudi Arabia's five-year presidency of ALECSO's Executive Council, which began in July 2021. (Supplied)

Among the proposals were recommendations made by a Saudi-led committee, with representatives from 12 member states, to reform the conference’s rules of procedure, establish a general conference bureau and create three committees to oversee preparations, legal affairs and strategies and action plans.

The conference also approved the reinstatement of an assistant director-general position, with Kuwait’s Dr. Tareq Al-Ghareeb elected to the post that had been abolished in 2019.

The conference also approved financial support for five Arab countries affected by conflicts, crises and emergencies.

Under a Saudi-backed initiative, Alecso will allocate $100,000 a year each to Syria, Sudan, Lebanon, Libya and Yemen to support educational, cultural and scientific programs during the 2027-28 financial cycle. It also signed cooperation agreements with the five countries to facilitate the implementation of projects addressing their educational and cultural needs.

The conference followed the conclusion of Saudi Arabia's five-year presidency of ALECSO's Executive Council, which began in July 2021. (Supplied)

The conference followed the conclusion of the Kingdom’s five-year presidency of Alecso’s Executive Council. During its final meetings under Saudi leadership, the council approved a proposal to revise the timetable for preparing the organization’s budget and programs.

The changes aim to give member states greater involvement in financial planning and sufficient time to review proposed programs, spending priorities and budget allocations.

The council also approved a Saudi proposal to make cooperation with joint Arab institutions a permanent item on its agenda, a first in the organization’s history.

Other reforms included the adoption of a governance framework developed by a Kuwait-led committee of 14 member states.

A Tunisia-led committee developed Alecso’s first institutional staff training strategy for 2027-28, supported by an annual allocation of $70,000 for professional development.

The conference followed the conclusion of Saudi Arabia's five-year presidency of ALECSO's Executive Council, which began in July 2021. (Supplied)

The council also approved standardized criteria for selecting Alecso experts, developed by a committee chaired by Libya, and recommendations addressing the educational and scientific needs of countries experiencing conflicts and crises.

The conference and council also approved a Saudi proposal to establish the Saudi Arabia Heritage Award, recognizing outstanding achievements in protecting, preserving and promoting Arab tangible and intangible cultural heritage.

Member states were encouraged to promote the award and invite researchers, specialists and cultural institutions to apply.

Alecso acknowledged the contributions of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture and Heritage Commission in developing the initiative and providing financial support.

The conference also adopted two Arabic language initiatives developed by Alecso and the King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language.

The Language Policy System in Arab Countries will serve as a regional reference for linguistic research and policymaking, while the Unified Arabic Terminology Dictionary Platform will provide a shared digital resource for standardized terminology.

The academy will oversee the dictionary platform’s technical development and infrastructure.

The conference also approved Tripoli as host for the second year of the “Capital of the Arab Child” cultural program, which encourages member states to explore opportunities for children from across the Arab world to participate in its activities.

The conference followed the conclusion of Saudi Arabia's five-year presidency of ALECSO's Executive Council, which began in July 2021. (Supplied)

The conference delegates also endorsed a Lebanese proposal to develop an Arab strategy for people with disabilities and special needs, directing Alecso’s administration to coordinate the initiative with existing programs and the Arab League.

The conference also approved holding extraordinary meetings of the Executive Council and General Conference in April to select and appoint the organization’s next director-general.

Following the conference, Kuwait’s Mohammed Al-Khalidi was elected president of the Executive Council, succeeding Saudi Arabia’s Hani bin Muqbil Al-Muqbil.

Palestine’s Dr. Jihad Ramadan was appointed vice president, while Sudan’s Mohammed Mustafa Al-Nour was named rapporteur.