JEDDAH: Fifty young men and women from AlUla will receive training in public speaking, presenting and storytelling under a program designed to help residents showcase the governorate to international audiences.

The Kafaa Association for Youth Development will organize the “AlUla Ambassadors x Saudi Speakers” program from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, in partnership with Bawsalat Al-Maana and Saudi Speakers, with support from several sponsors.

Over five days, experts will lead sessions on building a personal brand and digital presence, developing vocal delivery and storytelling skills, understanding audiences and handling different situations.

Practical exercises will draw on AlUla’s cultural and tourism experiences, giving participants opportunities to develop their skills through subjects rooted in their surroundings.

The program aims to prepare local talent for roles in presenting, events and producing content about AlUla. Participants will also be equipped to contribute to national events within and beyond the governorate.

The initiative brings together the participating organizations’ expertise in training, event delivery, community engagement and media.

It will conclude with practical challenges and a ceremony held under the patronage and in the presence of AlUla Gov. Rashid bin Abdullah Al-Qahtani. Awards will recognize participants who excel in public speaking, presenting and introducing audiences to AlUla.

The initiative comes as the governorate expands its role as a host of international conferences and festivals, creating demand for local speakers, event presenters and content creators alongside tour guides.

It also reflects efforts to give residents a greater role in sharing AlUla’s heritage and engaging with visitors from around the world.

AlUla has emerged as one of the Kingdom’s leading cultural destinations. The Royal Commission for AlUla was established in July 2017 to oversee its development and preserve its heritage.

The governorate is home to Hegra, which became Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2008. The Journey Through Time master plan, launched in April 2021, guides the area’s development through 2035.

The program aligns with Saudi Vision 2030’s goals of strengthening the nonprofit sector and increasing its contribution to gross domestic product, while enabling community organizations to play a greater role in local development.