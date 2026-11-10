ALULA: Volunteering in AlUla governorate spans several sectors, including culture, tourism, the environment, education, healthcare, and social services. These opportunities foster community engagement and help volunteers develop skills that benefit the governorate, its residents, and visitors.

The AlUla Volunteer Association focuses on recruiting and training volunteers and providing opportunities tailored to their expertise and interests. These roles include participating in educational and scientific programs, organizing cultural, tourism, and recreational events, welcoming visitors, caring for the environment, and supporting community initiatives.

Zahia Al-Harbi, the association’s executive director, said volunteering opportunities are open to people of various nationalities and age groups.

She added that exhibitions and museums serve as hubs for training and practical learning, where volunteers learn about AlUla’s history and its artifacts.