MUSCAT: The head of the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization’s executive council condemned recent Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, describing strikes against the Kingdom and its civilian facilities as violations of international law that represent a threat to regional security.

Chairperson Hani Al-Muqbil was speaking on Monday during the opening day of the 125th ordinary session of the council in Muscat, a two-day meeting chaired by Saudi Arabia that brings together representatives of ALECSO’s member states.

He said Saudi Arabia affirmed its right to protect its security, sovereignty, territory, citizens and residents, and stressed the importance of safeguarding the Two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Madinah and all those who visit them.

He said the rejection of attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure was a firm priority that could not be compromised.

The meeting marks the conclusion of Saudi Arabia’s role as chair of the executive council, which began in July 2021 and has continued for three consecutive terms. Al-Muqbil said that in this role the Kingdom had focused on efforts to strengthen joint Arab action, encourage consultation among member states, and develop a collective strategic approach to shared challenges and opportunities.

During those five years, he added, 34 proposals and initiatives were submitted by member states, representing 26 percent of the 130 proposals put forward during ALECSO’s entire 50-year history. Fifteen countries submitted initiatives during that time, which was 68 percent of the organization’s member states, he noted.