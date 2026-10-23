RIYADH: The King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language’s latest Arabic Language Month ended on Friday in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

The event was held in partnership with Saudi and Kazakh universities under Saudi Vision 2030’s Human Capability Development Program. It was part of a series of programs conducted by the academy in different countries, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The programs aim to support Arabic language instruction for non-native speakers, enhance the proficiency of educators, improve the state of Arabic language education and foster academic cooperation between nations.

The latest event, which started on Sept. 27, encompassed a variety of academic and educational activities, including training courses for educators and students, an academic forum, professional and official meetings and visits and, for the first time, a language games tournament.

A symposium on Arabic instruction also brought together scholars from Imam Mohammad Ibn Saud Islamic University, King Abdulaziz University, Al-Farabi Kazakh National University and Ablai Khan University.

The academy’s Secretary-General Dr. Abdullah Al-Washmi said that the initiative advanced Arabic globally and built teaching capacities. He commended Minister of Culture Prince Bader bin Abdullah bin Farhan, who is also chairman of the academy’s board of trustees, for his support.